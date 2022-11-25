X

    Lane Kiffin Says He Anticipates Being Ole Miss HC Next Season Despite Auburn Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin passes the ball to a player during warmups for the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    Despite rumors that Lane Kiffin would step down to take over at Auburn as soon as Friday, the Ole Miss head coach has maintained that he isn't planning to leave.

    David Eckert @davideckert98

    Lane Kiffin is asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss' coach next season: "Yes, I do."

    Kiffin also responded to the reports of his reportedly imminent departure earlier in the week:

    Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin

    That’s news to me Jon. 🤦‍♂️. Nice sources 🚫👿🪑🍽 <a href="https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p">https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p</a>

    Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin

    <a href="https://t.co/6hdU07FOfx">pic.twitter.com/6hdU07FOfx</a>

    No. 20 Ole Miss fell to Mississippi State on Thursday night in the Egg Bowl, 24-22, dropping to 8-4 on the season after a once-promising 7-0 start.

    Kiffin, who has been at the helm for Ole Miss since 2020, is now 23-12 during his tenure with the school.

    While the Auburn head-coaching gig carries more prestige, it doesn't sound as though Kiffin plans to leave Ole Miss any time soon. Whether that's just posturing until the season ends or a legitimate stance remains to be seen.

