X

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Was 'Special Gift' from World Cup Ref, Ghana Coach Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

    Portugal's wild 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday wasn't without controversy, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal on a penalty after he went down on a tackle from Ghana's Mohammed Salisu in the box that left the African nation fuming, believing the forward had taken a dive.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    PENALTY FOR PORTUGAL<br><br>Do you agree with the call? <a href="https://t.co/ZYTaNTlnfE">pic.twitter.com/ZYTaNTlnfE</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    RONALDO MAKES HISTORY<br><br>With this goal, he becomes the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments 🔥🇵🇹 <a href="https://t.co/PxWP4Z5z8o">pic.twitter.com/PxWP4Z5z8o</a>

    Ghanian manager Otto Addo was also aggrieved by the decision, slamming United States referee Ismail Elfath after the match.

    "If somebody scores a goal, congratulations," he told reporters. "But this was really a gift. Really a gift. What more can I say? [It was] a special gift from the referee.''

    "I think it was really the wrong decision," he continued. "I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There's no explanation for me. And then it's difficult against a world-class team when they are leading."

    He wasn't alone in his confusion:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    "Why not just check VAR?"<br><br>🎤 <a href="https://twitter.com/JimmyConrad?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimmyConrad</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/SachaKljestan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SachaKljestan</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/DaMarcusBeasley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaMarcusBeasley</a> discuss why VAR wasn't utilized enough against CR7 and Portugal! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCNow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCNow</a> <a href="https://t.co/cL1qRI5KxJ">https://t.co/cL1qRI5KxJ</a>

    Jimmy Conrad @JimmyConrad

    10 out of 10 for that dive, <a href="https://twitter.com/Cristiano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cristiano</a>!

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Was 'Special Gift' from World Cup Ref, Ghana Coach Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Outrageous from Ronaldo. Total dive, ref bought it, hopefully VAR did not.

    Regardless, the goal call wasn't changed, Ronaldo converted from the spot and Portugal went on to win its back-and-forth World Cup opener.

    Controversy or not, Ghana found itself without a point after its first matchday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.