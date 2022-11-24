Meltzer: CM Punk's Camp 'Not Happy with' The Elite's Trolling on AEW Dynamite

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

People close to CM Punk reportedly did not like The Elite trolling the former two-time AEW world champion during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), some friends of Punk were "not happy" over the way the six-man tag team match between The Elite and Death Triangle transpired.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with Punk after All Out in September, made several references to Punk and the controversy during their loss to Pac, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo on Wednesday.

Omega used the GTS, which is Punk's finishing move, plus Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks mocked Punk botching "Hangman" Adam Page's finisher, the Buckshot Lariat, when Punk and Page faced each other in the main event of Double or Nothing in May.

Also, Omega bit one of his opponents, which was apparently a nod to something done by Punk's friend, former AEW producer Ace Steel, during the reported altercation.

Meltzer (h/t Joseph Currier of the Wrestling Observer) reported last month that a fight broke out in the locker room after Punk made disparaging remarks about The Elite and others during the post-show media scrum after All Out.

It was also reported by Meltzer that everyone involved was suspended, including Steel, who allegedly bit Omega and was subsequently fired. Punk's status with the company remains unclear, although Meltzer reported that he was working on a buyout with AEW.

After over two months away, The Elite returned to action at Full Gear last weekend, losing an AEW Trios Championship match against Death Triangle.

Fans in New Jersey for the pay-per-view chanted, "F--k CM Punk," and The Elite amplified those chants during this week's episode of Being The Elite (warning: video contains profanity):

Since Wednesday's Dynamite was in Chicago, the fans mostly chanted in favor of Punk and booed The Elite, which may have played into their decision to troll Punk and perform as heels.

The Elite and Death Triangle have now faced each other twice in a seven-match series with the AEW trios titles on the line, and The Elite trail 2-0.

Their next opportunity to get on the board will come on next week's episode of Dynamite in Indianapolis.

