Theory Beats Rollins, Bobby Lashley; Wins US Title at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Photo credit: WWE.com

Austin Theory beat Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday to become a two-time United States champion.

Lashley actually hit the big move by nailing Rollins with a spear when the U.S. champion had Theory up for a suplex, but A-Town fell on The Visionary to get the pinfall and regain the title.

The three-way rivalry dates back to last month when Rollins beat Lashley for the U.S. title on Raw after Brock Lesnar attacked The All Mighty.

Lashley was temporarily distracted by The Beast Incarnate, who was his opponent at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but he turned his attention back to Rollins on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw when The Visionary tried to hold an open challenge.

In retaliation for taking advantage of Lesnar's attack and beating him for the United States Championship, Lashley beat down Rollins and left him in a vulnerable state.

Theory, who was in possession of the Money in the Bank contract, shocked the wrestling world by cashing in on Rollins and the U.S. title rather than trying to pry the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns.

While Theory was trending toward an easy win over the battered Rollins, Lashley returned to ringside and broke up his pin attempt. Rollins then bounced back and was triumphant over Theory, causing the younger wrestler to join an exclusive group of Superstars who unsuccessfully cashed in their MITB contract.

The devastating loss seemed to make Theory a more serious character, and he got some retribution the next week on Raw by taking out Rollins after a successful title defense in the main event against Finn Bálor.

With both Lashley and Theory placing Rollins and the United States Championship in their crosshairs, a Triple Threat match was made official for the pay-per-view.

On the go-home episode of Raw before Survivor Series WarGames, Theory and Lashley had a confrontation, but Theory fled when he was unable to get the better of the former WWE champion, which perhaps served to make The All Mighty even angrier in a storyline sense.

Rollins has made the U.S. title feel special and like a top championship since winning it, but the WWE creative team has decided to go in a different direction with Theory picking up the win.

