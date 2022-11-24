X

    DeMar DeRozan Draws Rave Reviews from NBA Twitter in Bulls' Win Over Giannis, Bucks

    Doric SamNovember 24, 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 23: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against Wesley Matthews #23 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Fiserv Forum on November 23, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls have been mired by inconsistent play on both ends of the floor to start the 2022-23 season, but the team's one constant has been veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan.

    The 33-year-old had another excellent performance in Wednesday's 118-113 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, pouring in 36 points on 14-of-24 shooting. It's the fifth time in his last six games that he has scored 28 points or more and shot above 50 percent from the field. The victory was the Bulls' first regular-season road win over the Bucks since Dec. 2017.

    DeRozan also added eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. While his offensive outburst was impressive, he also set a tone defensively that the rest of his teammates followed, as Chicago was able to outlast a 36-point outing by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    NBA Twitter lit up with praise for DeRozan for his heroics Wednesday night to power Chicago to a second straight win:

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    It’s an honor to watch DeMar go to work

    Mark Schanowski @MarkSchanowski

    DeRozan is on one of his patented heaters &amp; the Bulls’ defense is frustrating the Bucks in the paint. Now, can they finish?

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Crucial win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a>. Nice to get some additional momentum by beating a team as good as the Bucks.<br><br>DeMar DeRozan is a bonafide superstar.

    Demetrius Jackson @D_Jay11

    DeRozan is so tough. I like his game

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    DeMar DeRozan had 18 points on 7-9 FGs in the third quarter. He's been sensational once again.

    Will Gottlieb @Will_Gottlieb

    What a quarter from DeMar. 18 points on 7/9 shooting. Plus great defense, 2 blocks, and 2 assists.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    This is DeMar DeRozan's 7th 30-point game of season

    David Kaplan @thekapman

    DeMar DeRozan has been magnificent tonight in all phases. Yes he’s a premier scorer. But, his passing/defense have been phenomenal. Bulls are playing outstanding basketball through three quarters in Milwaukee. REKAP after the game on my YouTube channel. <a href="https://t.co/1RbglXvZnN">https://t.co/1RbglXvZnN</a>

    Will Gottlieb @Will_Gottlieb

    DeMar playing some of the best defense I've seen from him in a Bulls jersey

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Five players---DeRozan, Williams, Dosunmu, Drummond, Green---have two blocks for the Bulls, who have season-high 12 already

    Duncan White @Duncan_White14

    This has easily been DeRozan's best defensive game

    Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club @arturasfanclub

    Two-way superstar DeMar DeRozan. His defense has been awesome tonight.

    Faizan Qurashi @FaizanQurashi

    Man, Demar has been fantastic on both ends of the court today. Some of the best defense I’ve ever seen from him.

    Mark K @mkhoops

    And now the charge call in transition.<br><br>DeRozan saved two baskets here in the third.

    Kufere Laing @KufereLaing

    Demar just gets to the elbow and there’s nothing you can do about it. Then he rises at the elbow and there’s nothing you can do about it. Ultimately he scores from the elbow. And there’s nothing you can do about it.

    Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

    First regular-season win in Milwaukee since Dec. 26, 2017. Big boy night for DeMar DeRozan … scoring, play-making, and some great team defense!

    Salim (🏀 is 🧬) @Salim_BGhoops

    They said DeMar was going to regress. 😏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BullsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BullsNation</a>

    The Bulls (8-10) have not opened the year the way they'd hoped, but the team has to be encouraged by Wednesday's effort against a conference powerhouse like the Bucks. It comes on the heels of a 14-point win over the Boston Celtics, so the Bulls should be confident that they can compete against the elite teams in the East.

    If Chicago can duplicate its defensive performance going forward while continuing to lean on DeRozan to lead the offense, the team will have a good chance of climbing out of its early-season hole.

    DeRozan and the Bulls will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second matchup of a six-game road trip.

