World Cup 2022 Scores: Latest Results and Thursday's Schedule

Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Another day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, another upset by an Asian side over an established power.

Japan stole Wednesday's headlines by following the exact formula to beating Germany as Saudi Arabia used to down Argentina the day before.

The Samurai Blue went down one goal by way of a penalty, made some smart substitutions and tactical adjustments and scored two goals in the second half to pick up three points.

Japan's win shook up the complexion of Group E, which many people thought would be controlled by Spain and Germany.

Spain held up its end of the bargain with a comprehensive 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica. La Roja now have a commanding lead over Japan on goal differential going into a massive clash with Germany on Sunday.

Group F did not deliver on the attacking fireworks we had hoped to see. Morocco and Croatia played to a scoreless draw and Belgium beat Canada 1-0.

Canada looked like it would add its name to the list of underdog winners in Qatar, but its marvelous first half fizzled out into a disappointing second half that allowed Belgium to end Wednesday on top of Group F.

Group E

1. Spain - 3 points (7 goals for, 0 goals against, +7 goal differential)

2. Japan - 3 (2 GF, 1 GA, +1 GD)

3. Germany - 0 (1 GF, 2 GA, -1 GD)

4. Costa Rica - 0 (0 GF, 7 GA -7 GD)

Group E feels like it is down to three teams after one set of matches.

Spain tore apart the Costa Rica defense for 90 minutes to gain a significant edge on top of Group E.

Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata all scored a goal in the 7-0 rout. Torres was the only player to score twice for La Roja.

Costa Rica rarely got the ball out of its own end and now it sits in a terrible spot to advance out of Group E.

A rebound performance does not appear to be in sight for the Ticos given the quality within the Germany and Japan sides.

Japan flexed its quality and tactical adjustments in its 2-1 come-from-behind win over Germany. Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored the second-half goals that put the Samurai Blue in front of Die Mannschaft.

The loss marked the second World Cup in a row in which Germany lost in its opening match. The Germans fell to Mexico at the start of their failed title defense in 2018.

Germany's Sunday showdown with Spain gained more importance after its loss and the seven-goal thrashing from Spain.

A second German loss combined with a win by Japan over Costa Rica could knock out the European side before the final matchday. Germany needs to get at least one point out of its match with Spain because it is now expected that Japan dispatches of Costa Rica.

Group F

1. Belgium - 3 (1 GF, 0 GA, +1 GD)

2. Croatia - 1 (0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD)

3. Morocco - 1 (0 GF, 0 GA, 0 GD)

4. Canada - 0 (0 GF, 1 GA, -1 GD)

Canada looked like it was going to add its name to the list of surprise winners in Qatar, but it could not capitalize on its opportunities.

The Canucks were awarded an early penalty against Belgium. Alphonso Davies stepped to the spot and poorly took the shot that rolled right to a diving Thibaut Courtois.

Canada pushed for the opening goal throughout the first half, but it was unable to create a quality chance that went past Courtois.

Belgium showed off its lethal finishing touch in the 44th minute, when Michy Batshuayi powered home the lone goal of the match out of nowhere.

Canada could not apply the same pressure in the second half and its and that led to Belgium being able to seal the match and the three points that came with it.

Morocco and Croatia opened the day with a scoreless draw inside Al Bayt Stadium.

Neither side produced many dangerous attacking chances. Morocco should view the result from a positive perspective more than Croatia because it was the underdog in the match.

The draw could also be viewed as a missed chance for the two sides because of how strong Belgium and Canada looked in their head-to-head clash.

Thursday Schedule

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (5 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (8 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (11 a.m. ET, Fox)

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (2 p.m. ET, Fox)