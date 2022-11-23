Former NFL OL Shaq Calhoun 'Seriously Injured' After Being Shot Multiple Times

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Alabama on Sunday.

Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law said Calhoun is expected to survive the shooting but has not been able to talk with police as of Wednesday morning, per Carol Robinson of AL.com.

The shooting took place Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. ET at the Summit Place Apartments in Birmingham. No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified.

Police are expected to have further details on the shooting once they are able to speak with Calhoun.

The 26-year-old is a Birmingham native who played college football at Mississippi State before going to the NFL. He played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 before spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders last season.

The Commanders released Calhoun as part of early roster cuts in August, and he had not signed with a team since.