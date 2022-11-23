X

    Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2022

    Spain's forward #10 Marco Asensio reacts after scoring the second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
    JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

    Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar.

    The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.

    With goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres, La Roja were up 3-0 by the 31st minute. Torres added a fourth and his second in the 54th minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ASENSIO MAKES IT TWO<br><br>What a start for Spain 🔥🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/yqExtFas7k">pic.twitter.com/yqExtFas7k</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Too easy for Ferran Torres 🎯<br><br>Spain makes it 3-0 in the first half <a href="https://t.co/WiGDedVKt9">pic.twitter.com/WiGDedVKt9</a>

    Gavi opened his World Cup account in the 74th minute

    B/R Football @brfootball

    On the day he becomes Spain’s youngest-ever player at a World Cup, 18-year-old Gavi scores a perfect volley 😍 <a href="https://t.co/5xQ2lVVv7B">pic.twitter.com/5xQ2lVVv7B</a>

    FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

    🇪🇸 The future is bright for Spain<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/2zsXir0ld5">pic.twitter.com/2zsXir0ld5</a>

    Spain obviously had a significant talent edge on Costa Rica. The efficiency with which Luis Enrique's squad put its opponents to the sword made a major statement nevertheless.

    Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport

    Only an ageing Costa Rica side but Spain look the real deal. Wonderful blend of flair, technical quality &amp; attacking fluidity. Gavi &amp; Pedri just on another level. Their possession-based style will suck the life out of opponents in this heat. Strong contenders. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a>

    Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_

    If I'm Germany I'm worried right now, not only by how good Spain look but by how bad Costa Rica look as well

    Aaron West @oeste

    Spain haven’t treated Costa Rica this badly since 1561 smh

    Solyman Jami @Jitokeze

    Costa Rica to Spain at half time <a href="https://t.co/zy6xMSZYWW">pic.twitter.com/zy6xMSZYWW</a>

    Costa Rica finished with just 18 percent of possession and failed to register a single shot. Los Ticos typically play an ultra-defensive style in major tournaments, but their inability to control the ball was an indicator of Spain's superiority.

    Duncan Alexander @oilysailor

    Spain completed six more passes in that first half than Wycombe have in League One in November

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Complete domination by Spain 🇪🇸<br><br>Enrique ball in full effect ♻️ <a href="https://t.co/8psroBNcnp">pic.twitter.com/8psroBNcnp</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Spain to Costa Rica: <a href="https://t.co/yBBP8tAged">pic.twitter.com/yBBP8tAged</a>

    Al Foran @ImpressionistAL

    Yeah okay I get it, Costa Rica are fairly abysmal but it shouldn't take away from the fact that Spain are absolutely imperious right now, the way they move the ball around is mesmerising all down to the main man at the helm, Luis Enrique, looking like serious contenders.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Costa Rica defenders against Spain <a href="https://t.co/6v2zIVOjaV">pic.twitter.com/6v2zIVOjaV</a>

    Kristan Heneage @KHeneage

    I married into a Costa Rican family. The group chat has made for tough reading.

    Spain is back in action Sunday to play Germany in what might be the single most anticipated fixture of the group stage.

    Considering the stakes for the Germans, they're bound to have some sort of reaction following Wednesday's defeat. Should Spain earn a second victory, it will have cemented itself as the team to beat.

