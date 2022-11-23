Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar.

The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.

With goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres, La Roja were up 3-0 by the 31st minute. Torres added a fourth and his second in the 54th minute.

Gavi opened his World Cup account in the 74th minute

Spain obviously had a significant talent edge on Costa Rica. The efficiency with which Luis Enrique's squad put its opponents to the sword made a major statement nevertheless.

Costa Rica finished with just 18 percent of possession and failed to register a single shot. Los Ticos typically play an ultra-defensive style in major tournaments, but their inability to control the ball was an indicator of Spain's superiority.

Spain is back in action Sunday to play Germany in what might be the single most anticipated fixture of the group stage.

Considering the stakes for the Germans, they're bound to have some sort of reaction following Wednesday's defeat. Should Spain earn a second victory, it will have cemented itself as the team to beat.