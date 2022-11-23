Lakers' Patrick Beverley on Ejection After Altercation vs. Suns: 'I'm a Foxhole Guy'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear he has his teammates' backs after his ejection in Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Beverley took exception to Suns star Deandre Ayton standing over teammate Austin Reaves after Reaves was fouled by Devin Booker. Beverley ran toward Ayton and shoved him.

"Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don't get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I'm going to stand up for my teammate," Beverley said. "... I'm a foxhole guy. I put on the jersey, and I commit to a team, I commit to a city, and it's kind of my motto. I'm a foxhole guy."

Beverley is the cliched player you hate to play against but love to have on your team.

The 34-year-old has built his reputation in the NBA in part on being an agitator and a pest, whether it's getting into it on the court, subtweeting you on social media or speaking more directly on television. He isn't one to back down in a tense situation either.

Beverley is only 14 games into his Lakers tenure, but he clearly feels a strong allegiance toward his brothers in purple and gold.

Granted, one could argue whether that's enough to continue starting him every night.

The 6'1" guard is averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 assists per game and shooting just 23.8 percent from beyond the arc. When you're not contributing in other areas, toughness and grit will only go so far in helping a Lakers team that's 14th in the Western Conference at 5-11.

Beverley's ejection will almost certainly draw a suspension as well. He was banned for one game in 2021 for shoving Chris Paul.

He said he'll "take my lumps however they come" should the league hand down a punishment this time around.