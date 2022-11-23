Anthony Davis Celebrated by Lakers Twitter After Historic Performance vs. Suns

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis continued his dominant stretch with a 37-point performance on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns on the road, 115-105.

Along with the game-high point total, Davis also recorded 21 rebounds, five steals, five blocks and two assists in 38 minutes. He knocked down 11 of his 17 shots from the field and 15 of his 16 attempts from the free-throw line.

"He's one of a kind," Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook told reporters about AD. "Always been that way, able to imprint his game in many ways."

There was a brief scare in the second quarter after Davis collided with Suns guard Devin Booker, but he was able to finish the contest.

"I guess I hit my funny bone and just lost feeling in my arm," Davis said. "It is still a little numb right now."

Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to his latest standout showing:

Davis has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games as he looks to pick up the slack with LeBron James sidelined by an adductor injury.

Westbrook also put together another resurgent game off the bench, tallying 21 points and five assists with just one turnover in 31 minutes.

The Lakers still dropped to 5-11 as their modest three-game winning streak was snapped.

Booker and Mikal Bridges each scored 25 points to pace the Suns offense. Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Cameron Payne chipped in 11 points and seven assists while filling in for the injured Chris Paul (heel).

Phoenix moved to the top of the Western Conference with an 11-6 record after the win.

Next up for the Lakers are back-to-back road games against the San Antonio Spurs (6-12) on Friday and Saturday. If L.A. can get James back to playing alongside an in-form AD, it's possible the team can finally start racking up some wins more consistently.