    Anthony Davis Celebrated by Lakers Twitter After Historic Performance vs. Suns

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2022

    Anthony Davis
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Anthony Davis continued his dominant stretch with a 37-point performance on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns on the road, 115-105.

    Along with the game-high point total, Davis also recorded 21 rebounds, five steals, five blocks and two assists in 38 minutes. He knocked down 11 of his 17 shots from the field and 15 of his 16 attempts from the free-throw line.

    NBA @NBA

    Blocks and steals were first officially recorded in 1973.<br><br>Since then, Anthony Davis is the only player ever to have 35+ PTS, 20+ REB, 5+ STL, and 4+ BLK in a single game. <a href="https://t.co/KS0BP1Bx4z">pic.twitter.com/KS0BP1Bx4z</a>

    "He's one of a kind," Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook told reporters about AD. "Always been that way, able to imprint his game in many ways."

    There was a brief scare in the second quarter after Davis collided with Suns guard Devin Booker, but he was able to finish the contest.

    "I guess I hit my funny bone and just lost feeling in my arm," Davis said. "It is still a little numb right now."

    Here's a look at some Twitter reaction to his latest standout showing:

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Anthony Davis is the best big man on the planet right now on both ends of the floor. He’s rounding into shape and he’s no longer settling for bailout jumpers. Bron will adjust when he returns. Make a few tweaks AND RUN IT!!! Nobody in the West scares a soul!

    Anthony Davis Celebrated by Lakers Twitter After Historic Performance vs. Suns
    LAbound @LAbound2

    If the Lakers have a respectable season, Anthony Davis is your defensive player of the year <br><br>AD has been a destroyer of worlds defensively this season

    Shingo Kohara @onetwocross

    Anthony Davis put up a crazy stat line tonight. He been on one since Lebron got hurt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Suns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Suns</a>

    Fated Blue @anima9

    Anthony Davis making me feel like the Lakers have a chance at the playoffs. Haven't felt this way since 2020.

    Smith @UTDSmith_

    Anthony Davis has been playing like Wilt Chamberlain this month. When not injured he’s easily a top 10 player in the NBA. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AnthonyDavis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AnthonyDavis</a>

    Best Bets in Canada 🇨🇦🤑 #CappinAintEazy @HIPHOPSFINEST90

    Anthony Davis is one of the best Lakers EVER! 💯🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakerNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakerNation</a>

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    37 points on 17 shots, 21 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals<br><br>AD absolutely has to keep up this level of aggression and Bron when he comes back, and Darvin need to do everything on their end to make sure that stays the case

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    AD is playing like a top five player. Maybe if LeBron gets healthy and remains in that top 15ish range, the Lakers can legit compete. Either way, going to need this front office to get them some help to know what they're actually capable of.

    Jorge Sedano @Sedano

    The Lakers are finally playing like a team. <br><br>AD needs to continue to be the catalyst. It seems like it’s definitely clicking for him again.

    Davis has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games as he looks to pick up the slack with LeBron James sidelined by an adductor injury.

    Westbrook also put together another resurgent game off the bench, tallying 21 points and five assists with just one turnover in 31 minutes.

    The Lakers still dropped to 5-11 as their modest three-game winning streak was snapped.

    Booker and Mikal Bridges each scored 25 points to pace the Suns offense. Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Cameron Payne chipped in 11 points and seven assists while filling in for the injured Chris Paul (heel).

    Phoenix moved to the top of the Western Conference with an 11-6 record after the win.

    Next up for the Lakers are back-to-back road games against the San Antonio Spurs (6-12) on Friday and Saturday. If L.A. can get James back to playing alongside an in-form AD, it's possible the team can finally start racking up some wins more consistently.

