Hunter Renfroe Reportedly Traded to Angels; Brewers Receive Janson Junk, Prospects

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe will have a new home for the 2023 season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 30-year-old was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Brewers received pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris in return.

The Brewers had acquired Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox last year, making this the second straight offseason he's been traded. Passan noted that he is entering the final year of arbitration and will become a free agent next winter.

The right fielder is coming off a solid season, hitting 29 home runs with 72 RBI while slashing .255/.315/.492. However, he also struck out 121 times in 125 games.

The Angels will be Renfroe's fifth team in his seven-year major-league career. He spent his first four seasons with the San Diego Padres before playing one season each for the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox and Brewers.

Junk and Peguero are both right-handers, while Seminaris is a lefty. Junk made three appearances and two starts last season for the Angels, totaling six earned runs and 11 strikeouts. Peguero made 13 appearances out of the bullpen and recorded a 6.75 ERA with 12 strikeouts. Seminaris spent the 2022 season in the minors, reaching the Triple-A level.

The Angels are hoping Renfroe can help improve a team that went 73-89 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season.