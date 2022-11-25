NBA Power Rankings: Are Stephen Curry's Warriors Finally Turning a Corner?

0 of 32

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

As the NBA calendar moves past Thanksgiving, there's plenty for NBA fans to be grateful for.

The league has rarely, if ever, seen this level of parity and talent throughout both conferences. FiveThirtyEight's projection system sees the Boston Celtics as a clear favorite, but there are a whopping 13 other teams that have between a 2 and an 11 percent chance to win it all.

The balance up and down the standings can lead to some serious volatility in the power rankings, but there are a few teams that seem to be solidifying their position at the top or bottom of this list.

With overall numbers, recent performance and a healthy dose of subjectivity as our guide, here's where everyone stacks up on Thanksgiving week.