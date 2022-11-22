Men's March Madness Final Four to Be Held in Vegas for 1st Time; 2027-30 Sites Named

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NCAA has announced its next four host cities for the men's college basketball Final Four from 2027 through 2030.

2027: Detroit (Ford Field)

2028: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

2029: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium)

2030: Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

It will be the first time Las Vegas has hosted the event, although the city has been the home to the Pac-12 tournament since 2013.

"We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences," committee chair Chris Reynolds said. "The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we'll get the same reviews when the men's Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium."

