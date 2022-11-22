Warriors' Stephen Curry Weighs In on Debate About His All-Time Ranking in NBA History

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After years of hearing other people discuss his place in NBA history, Stephen Curry is speaking out publicly about the topic.

Appearing on The Old Man and The Three podcast (starts at 60-minute mark), the Golden State Warriors star jokingly asked "who is sitting at the gate, making the top-10 list" to determine the very best players in the history of the sport.

Curry also joked that he will miss hearing the questions about why he's never won an NBA Finals MVP after leading the Warriors to a title last season. He did sincerely note that if "you're around long enough and you're playing games that matter," the goal post for greatness will always change.

It seemed like the last box for Curry to check off in his legendary career was a Finals MVP. He had played great in the first three Warriors' title runs in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The eight-time All-Star averaged 26.0 points on 38.5 percent three-point shooting and 6.3 assists in the 2015 Finals, but Andre Iguodala was named MVP largely for his defensive efforts against LeBron James.

Iguodala even admitted on JJ Redick's podcast last year that for a long time he thought Curry should have gotten the award for the victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant won back-to-back Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018. The 2021-22 season was possibly the crowning achievement of Curry's career.

Playing with their full collection of talent for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors finished third in the Western Conference and went 12-4 through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

In six games against the Boston Celtics, Curry averaged 31.2 points on 43.7 percent three-point shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He dropped 43 points in Game 4 to tie the series 2-2 and considers it the favorite game of his career.

Curry capped off his masterful series with 34 points in a 103-90 victory in Game 6. He joined James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan as the only players in league history with at least four titles, multiple regular-season MVP awards and a Finals MVP.

After the series was over, there were no shortage of articles saying Curry can now be included among the 10 greatest players in NBA history.

With a 13-year body of work coming into this season that includes changing how the game is played because of what he can do as a shooter, Curry is undeniably one of the best players in league history.

Curry is adding to his resume with an incredible start to the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old is averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting (44.7 percent from three) in 16 starts.