MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest Buzz, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner and More

One interesting aspect of the Judge sweepstakes is that it leaves New York unsure of its offseason direction. With a projected market value of $37.9 million annually, according to Spotrac, Judge is going to eat up a ton of salary if the Yankees can bring him back.

This doesn't mean, however, that New York isn't exploring its options. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Yankees have eyed free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom.

"The publicly known market for Jacob deGrom has been slow to unfold, with only the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves identified as competition for the Mets," Martino wrote. "Now we can add another team, at least as a tire kicker: The Yankees recently requested medical information on deGrom, according to a league source."

A cross-town move by deGrom from the Mets to the Yankees would certainly add some spice to the offseason. However, the Yankees are stuck in a holding pattern with Judge and may not be able to make deGrom an enticing offer until that situation is resolved.

Between the Rangers, Braves and Mets, a lot may come down to money for the 34-year-old deGrom—and Texas' lack of a state income tax could become a factor.

Another potential advantage for the Rangers is the recent hiring of new manager Bruce Bochy. A three-time World Series-winning manager with San Francisco, Bochy could be a huge draw for free agents like deGrom.

The prediction here is that the choice comes down to the Rangers and the Mets, with deGrom ultimately opting for a new chapter and a change of scenery.

Prediction: deGrom signs with Texas

