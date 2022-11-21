Deion Sanders Reportedly in Talks with Colorado, South Florida About HC Openings

Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has reportedly "been in discussions with power-brokers" to potentially fill vacancies at Colorado or South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports.

Auburn also has an opening, although the school is expected to go in a different direction and has not had contact with Sanders.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is in his third year with Jackson State, leading the HBCU team to an 11-0 record this season for the first time in school history.

The Tigers went 11-1 during the 2021 regular season, helping Sanders win the Eddie Robinson award as the top head coach in the FCS level.

Recruiting has also been a strength for Sanders, who landed last year's No. 1 overall recruit in cornerback Travis Hunter.

The 55-year-old was a contender for several openings last year, including TCU and Colorado State, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Sanders now has a chance to land another FBS job with multiple teams reaching out. On the other hand, both situations will require major rebuilds.

Colorado is just 1-10 this season and fired Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. The Buffaloes haven't won more than five games in a year since 2016, although they did go to a bowl game during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

South Florida is also 1-10 and fired Jeff Scott after he produced a 4-26 record across two-plus seasons.

Though Colorado could provide major-conference experience in the Pac-12, South Florida would be closer to home for the Florida State alum and already have built-in recruiting ties.