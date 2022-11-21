France vs. Australia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The reigning World Cup champion begins its title defense at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

France opens its Group D slate against Australia in one of a few matches that are expected to have lopsided scores.

Les Bleus are also paired with Denmark and Tunisia in their section, and the two European sides are favored to make it into the knockout round.

France has to avoid the curse of previous World Cup champions to get into the round of 16. Italy, Spain and Germany all ended their respective title defenses in 2010, 2014 and 2018 with group-stage eliminations.

The French enter the tournament with a laundry list of injuries that added two more players in the week before the finals, when Christopher Nkunku and Karim Benzema left the squad.

Kylian Mbappé was already expected to be the star of the team, but even more pressure will be on his shoulders now with the attacking depth slimmed down a bit.

Australia has featured at each of the last four World Cups, but it only managed to get out of the group stage once, in 2006. The Socceroos have five losses in their last six World Cup matches.