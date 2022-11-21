Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Draw MJ-Pippen Comparison as Chiefs Rally Past Chargers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Just start clearing out space in Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame busts of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce now.

The Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic duo worked their magic once again Sunday, this time to clinch a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium.

All three of Mahomes' touchdown passes went to the star tight end, with the final one coming with 31 seconds left to cap a memorable comeback. Kansas City is now 8-2 following a fourth straight win and is in firm control of the division heading into the season's stretch run.

Kansas City needed an incredible showing from Kelce considering wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out with a hamstring injury and it was already playing without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It took some time to get going, as the visitors settled for field goals on their first two drives and again when moving in the red zone to start off the second half. Yet they remained within striking distance even with Justin Herbert playing well on the other side, and that helped set up one of the best finishes of the NFL season to this point.

Kelce gave the Chiefs their first lead of the second half when he hauled in a short pass, broke through an arm tackle, showed balance near the sideline to stay in bounds and scored on a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was his second touchdown of the game and seemed like it might be the difference when Keenan Allen lost a fumble for the Chargers. However, Jerick McKinnon lost his own fumble on the ensuing possession, and Herbert took advantage by finding Allen on a deep ball and then putting Los Angeles ahead with a touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer.

Even with Herbert's best efforts, it felt inevitable that Mahomes would answer.

He did just that by using his legs for chunk yardage before hitting Kelce for the duo's third touchdown. Herbert's desperation heave on the next drive was picked off, and the Chiefs once again look like Super Bowl contenders with the league's best one-two punch.