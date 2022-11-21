X

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Draw MJ-Pippen Comparison as Chiefs Rally Past Chargers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Just start clearing out space in Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame busts of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce now.

    The Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic duo worked their magic once again Sunday, this time to clinch a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown at SoFi Stadium.

    All three of Mahomes' touchdown passes went to the star tight end, with the final one coming with 31 seconds left to cap a memorable comeback. Kansas City is now 8-2 following a fourth straight win and is in firm control of the division heading into the season's stretch run.

    The pairing drew nothing but praise on social media:

    Ellis L. Williams @BookofEllis

    MJ and Scottie Pippen but football

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MAHOMES TO KELCE FOR THE THIRD TIME TONIGHT 😱<br><br>CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD IN CRUNCH TIME <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/cbldH1bRAs">pic.twitter.com/cbldH1bRAs</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce SHOWED OUT in prime time 🌟<br><br>Mahomes: 20/34, 352 TOT YDS, 3 TD<br><br>Kelce: 6 REC, 115 YDS, 3 TD <a href="https://t.co/BpvUqxF3Nk">pic.twitter.com/BpvUqxF3Nk</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Travis Kelce so dang smooth.. hit that boy with a stupid hezi

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Travis Kelce's a bad man.

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    My goodness, Travis Kelce. When in doubt. Chiefs take the lead.

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Name a better TE I’ll wait 😌

    NFL @NFL

    Can't tackle Trav<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsLAC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/arbJ1PyZYA">https://t.co/arbJ1PyZYA</a> <a href="https://t.co/MUUVyMPhOe">pic.twitter.com/MUUVyMPhOe</a>

    Mecole Hardman Jr. @MecoleHardman4

    Ayy <a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> get out my bag lol with the in and out 😂😂😂

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Travis Kelce has a forcefield around him inside the ten-yard line

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Kelce gotta feel like a horror movie to the Chargers with the same ending every time

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    TRAVIS KELCE IS A FANTASY CHEAT CODE

    🗣🎙‼️ @LanceTHESPOKEN

    Travis Kelce is the greatest Tight End to ever live and whoever else you wanna throw out there is a distant 2nd.

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    Mvp Mahomes

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    That’s some MVP shit right there. <a href="https://t.co/QnK0VlrJHg">pic.twitter.com/QnK0VlrJHg</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Patrick Mahomes getting to the end zone in that situation feels as inevitable as it was with Tom Brady in his prime. You could see it in the look on Justin Herbert's face—totally helpless.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu

    ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ <a href="https://t.co/dz6lzRFDBS">pic.twitter.com/dz6lzRFDBS</a>

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Mahomes and Kelce doing Mahomes and Kelce things

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    When they’re firing on all cylinders there isn’t a more prolific, dynamic duo than Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a>

    Matt Foster KETV @MattFosterTV

    Mahomes to Kelce is a cheat code.

    Kansas City needed an incredible showing from Kelce considering wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out with a hamstring injury and it was already playing without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    It took some time to get going, as the visitors settled for field goals on their first two drives and again when moving in the red zone to start off the second half. Yet they remained within striking distance even with Justin Herbert playing well on the other side, and that helped set up one of the best finishes of the NFL season to this point.

    Kelce gave the Chiefs their first lead of the second half when he hauled in a short pass, broke through an arm tackle, showed balance near the sideline to stay in bounds and scored on a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

    It was his second touchdown of the game and seemed like it might be the difference when Keenan Allen lost a fumble for the Chargers. However, Jerick McKinnon lost his own fumble on the ensuing possession, and Herbert took advantage by finding Allen on a deep ball and then putting Los Angeles ahead with a touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer.

    Even with Herbert's best efforts, it felt inevitable that Mahomes would answer.

    He did just that by using his legs for chunk yardage before hitting Kelce for the duo's third touchdown. Herbert's desperation heave on the next drive was picked off, and the Chiefs once again look like Super Bowl contenders with the league's best one-two punch.

