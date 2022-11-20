Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Avoided Torn Ligaments After Knee Injury; Will Get MRI

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts may have avoided the worst-case scenario after leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, "early indications" are that Pitts avoided any ligament tears and will undergo an MRI on Monday morning.

Head coach Arthur Smith did not offer any updates on Pitts' injury status while talking with reporters after Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears.

A prolonged injury to Pitts would be a major blow to a Falcons team (5-6) that is surprisingly in the running for an NFC South title, just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5).

The 22-year-old emerged as one of the most dynamic tight ends in football as a rookie last season, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. He's struggled in his sophomore campaign with Marcus Mariota under center, however, with 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Pitts has generally been durable in his young NFL career. His only missed game camein October because of a hamstring injury.

A knee injury has the potential to cost him far more time—potentially the rest of his season if there is any ligament damage. The fact that Pitts jogged off the field after taking what looked to be a very bad hit to his knee was a good sign.

Without Pitts available, Mariota's top options in the passing game would be rookie wideout Drake London (39 catches for 409 yards and four scores) and Olamide Zaccheaus (25 catches for 374 and two touchdowns).

Parker Hesse, meanwhile, would be called upon as the top option at tight end. In 11 games this season, he has five catches for 50 yards on six targets. Anthony Firkser, who was inactive on Sunday, could be another option at the position.