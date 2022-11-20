NBA Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Not the Subject of Any Active Trade Talks

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain with the Sacramento Kings for the immediate future.

According to James Ham of ESPN 1320, the Kings are not actively discussing any trades involving the forward and are instead "focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season."

Sacramento is 8-6 in the early going, which is good enough for eighth place and a spot in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings haven't been to the playoffs since the 2005-06 campaign, so the possibility they can change that is surely enticing for the front office. Barnes isn't the team's best player or most important building block, but he is a veteran leader with championship experience from his time on the Golden State Warriors.

The North Carolina product is averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 25.5 percent from deep this season.

His three-point shooting figures to improve as the season progresses if his track record is any indication. Barnes is a career 37.7 percent shooter from deep and connected on 39.4 percent of his triples just last season.

While the Kings apparently are not looking to trade him at this point, that could change if they start to struggle.

After all, he is under contract through just this season, meaning he could very well leave Sacramento during the offseason. That may increase the team's efforts to get something in return ahead of the February trade deadline before he potentially leaves.

Yet as long as the Kings remain a factor in the Western Conference standings, the desire to snap their prolonged playoff drought may win out in any trade discussions.