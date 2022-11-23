Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Return from Hip Injury in Week 12 vs. Titans

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's three-game absence because of a hip injury may come to an end Sunday.

According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that the team expects Chase to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Chase has been dealing with a hip injury since Week 7 that initially came with a four- to six-week timeline to recover, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, although the Bengals did not place him on injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the 22-year-old "has a chance to play" in Week 12 after getting off crutches.

The receiver initially suffered the injury in Week 6 and aggravated it in the next game, although it didn't show on the field as he had 262 receiving yards and four touchdowns across his last two games.

The LSU product remains a difference-maker when on the field, totaling 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven games this season.

Chase exploded on the NFL scene with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 on his way to winning the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Cincinnati has quality depth at receiver with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, so there may not necessarily be a ton of pressure on Chase to put up huge numbers immediately upon returning.

Having the threat of his explosiveness in the lineup would be a major coup for the Bengals, though, as they look to improve on their 6-4 record and second-place standing in the AFC North behind the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.