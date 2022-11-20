John Wall Says He Felt He Was Getting 'Pushed out' of NBA Before Joining Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes he and other veterans have been getting pushed out of the league by teams in recent years:

"I feel like I was on the edge of kinda getting pushed out myself," Wall said (h/t Paolo Songco of ClutchPoints). "If I wasn't a true professional last year and the Clippers didn't give me a chance, I don't know if I'd probably been here right now."

Wall did not play all last season while a member of the Houston Rockets, with the team seeking to make a trade that never occurred. After agreeing to a buyout this offseason, he signed with the Clippers with a chance to restart his career.

Through 13 games this season, the veteran is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 assists per game off the bench.

The production shows what the 32-year-old can provide a team on the court, while Wall also noted veteran leadership is valuable off the court to "help these young teams as much as possible" and provide "guidance."

Houston prioritized playing time for younger players last season and finished with an NBA-worst 20-62 record.

Wall argues other veterans who are currently unsigned could also help a team, including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker.

Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game with the New York Knicks last season, but was traded to the Detroit Pistons before being waived ahead of the 2022-23 season. Like Wall, the point guard is unlikely to regain his form from when he was a perennial All-Star, but he could still help a contender as part of a rotation.

Howard joined Taiwan’s T1 League after failing to secure an NBA contract and put up 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in his first game.