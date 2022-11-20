    USA vs. Wales: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

    Joe TanseyNovember 20, 2022

    USA vs. Wales: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

    0 of 3

      HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA - JANUARY 30: Weston McKennie #8 of the United States turns looking for the ball during a game between Canada and USMNT at Tim Hortons Field on January 30, 2022 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
      John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

      The United States men's national team returns to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years on Monday.

      Gregg Berhalter's side opens its Group B campaign against Wales at 2 p.m. ET.

      Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie lead one of the youngest teams in the tournament into what could be one of the most difficult groups to navigate in Qatar.

      All four of the sides drawn into Group B are ranked inside the top 20 in the FIFA men's soccer world rankings.

      Wales will end a much longer World Cup drought when it takes the field on Monday. The Welsh have not participated in a World Cup since their quarterfinal run in 1958.

      Gareth Bale is the main attraction on the Welsh roster, but he is far from the only important piece in the squad.

      Wales must remain organized in defense and get a few big plays from the non-Bale players to counter the USMNT's firepower in midfield.

      Pulisic, McKennie and Tyler Adams lead a star-studded American midfield, but the USMNT is still without a consistent goal-scorer. That could either turn into its biggest strength, or be its downfall in Qatar.

    Game Odds and Info

    1 of 3

      DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: Christian Pulisic of United States reacts during the United States Training and Press Conference at Al Gharafa SC Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      Game Odds

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

      United States (+140; bet $100 to win $145)

      Wales (+225)

      Draw (+210)

      Match Info

      Date: Monday, November 21

      Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

      TV: Fox

      Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

    Who Scores the USMNT's Goals?

    2 of 3

      NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Josh Sargent (9) dribbles the ball during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The USMNT has attempted to answer its issue of not having a sure fire No. 9 for quite some time.

      Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright were chosen as the options by manager Gregg Berhalter. That left 19-year-old Ricardo Pepi at home, as well as Jordan Pefok.

      Ferreira, Sargent and Wright have 13 international goals between them. Ferreira and Sargent are likely the top options to start against Wales. Wright, who was a surprise inclusion in the squad, could come off the bench.

      The chance creation is expected to be there from Pulisic and a list of talented midfielders that are plying their trade in the top European leagues. Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are the candidates to start in midfield along with Pulisic, McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah.

      Ferreira and Sargent have had their struggles throughout World Cup qualifying with finishing the significant chances and getting involved in the game from the striker position.

      The hope is that one of the forwards takes his role by storm and gets hot over the next few weeks in Qatar.

      If not, one of the attacking midfielders, likely Pulisic, will have to step up and find the back of the net. Pulisic has the most international goals of any American player on the roster with 21. Jordan Morris, who will be used in a reserve role, has 11 goals.

      The other way for the USMNT to score is off set pieces. McKennie is fantastic in the air, as is center back Walker Zimmerman.

    USA vs. Wales: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    How Can the Non-Gareth Bale Players Impact Wales' Attack?

    3 of 3

      CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 05: Daniel James of Wales with Oleksandr Karavaev and Ruslan Malinovskyi of Ukraine in action during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium on June 05, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
      Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

      Gareth Bale will receive the most attention out of the Welsh attackers because of his prowess in massive games.

      Bale scored countless big goals in the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid and he is coming off a 128th-minute game-tying header for LAFC in MLS Cup that sent the game to penalties.

      Bale's LAFC teammate, Kellyn Acosta, could help the Americans with some extra intelligence on the superstar's tendencies, but chances are Bale will be open for at least one or two scoring opportunities on Monday.

      Wales needs its other attacking players to produce strong performances on Monday to show that its attack can be multi-dimensional and take it to the knockout round.

      Fulham's Daniel James, Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore will all shoulder attacking responsibilities at some point in the tournament.

      At least one member of that trio needs to step up in the group stage for Wales to have a chance of beating out the USMNT and Iran for a spot that most people believe will partner England to the knockout round.

      Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

      If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

      Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X