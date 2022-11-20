USA vs. Wales: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team returns to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years on Monday.

Gregg Berhalter's side opens its Group B campaign against Wales at 2 p.m. ET.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie lead one of the youngest teams in the tournament into what could be one of the most difficult groups to navigate in Qatar.

All four of the sides drawn into Group B are ranked inside the top 20 in the FIFA men's soccer world rankings.

Wales will end a much longer World Cup drought when it takes the field on Monday. The Welsh have not participated in a World Cup since their quarterfinal run in 1958.

Gareth Bale is the main attraction on the Welsh roster, but he is far from the only important piece in the squad.

Wales must remain organized in defense and get a few big plays from the non-Bale players to counter the USMNT's firepower in midfield.

Pulisic, McKennie and Tyler Adams lead a star-studded American midfield, but the USMNT is still without a consistent goal-scorer. That could either turn into its biggest strength, or be its downfall in Qatar.