Caleb Williams Celebrated as Heisman Frontrunner as USC Holds on to Beat UCLA

Harry How/Getty Images

The No. 7 USC Trojans clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 48-45 win over the No. 16 UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at Rose Bowl Stadium and improved to 10-1 on the season.

The Trojans sealed the win when Korey Foreman picked off Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 1:26 remaining in the game, but it was quarterback Caleb Williams who stood out above the rest.

Williams completed 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the win. He also rushed for 32 yards and a score on eight carries.

Following the win, Williams was celebrated as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner on Twitter:

Williams has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. He entered Saturday's game having completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 31 touchdowns against two interceptions in 10 games, in addition to rushing for 283 yards and six scores.

If Williams is going to win the Heisman, he'll have to put together another impressive performance against the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish next weekend to close out the season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have also been mentioned in the Heisman Trophy race.