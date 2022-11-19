Michigan's Blake Corum Exits vs. Illinois After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start against Illinois on Saturday with a touchdown on its opening drive, but the team suffered a major blow before the first half ended.

Wolverines star running back Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter and was forced to exit the game.

Coming out of halftime, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reported Corum was seen running onto the field with his helmet on and going through warm-ups. It was reported during the broadcast that he was expected to be available to play in the second half.

He returned to the field on the team's second play of the third quarter and took a handoff, running it five yards up the middle, much to the delight of Michigan fans in attendance.

However, Corum spent the rest of his day on the sideline.

Prior to his injury, Corum ran the ball 17 times for 103 yards for his eighth straight 100-yard game. He punched in a two-yard touchdown that gave Michigan an early 7-0 lead.

The junior running back is the engine that drives the Wolverines offense. Entering Saturday's game, Corum was ranked fourth in the nation with 1,349 rushing yards and tied for second with 17 touchdowns on the ground. DraftKings Sportsbook gives him the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Losing Corum for any amount of time would have been devastating for Michigan. Donovan Edwards, the team's second-leading rusher, was ruled out for Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, leaving the Wolverines thin at running back.