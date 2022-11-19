World Cup Bracket 2022: Full Tournament Schedule and Group Predictions

1 of 3

Dale Macmillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Three of the four North American squads entered in the 2022 World Cup appear to have good chances of making it out of the group stage.

The USMNT is expected to deliver on its high expectations to get out of Group B alongside one of England, Wales and Iran.

Gregg Berhalter's team needs a consistent goal scorer to finish the chances created by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and others.

If one of Haji Wright, Jesus Ferreira or Josh Sargent can get in a good run of form, the Americans will be in great shape.

The key for the USMNT is to pick up points against Wales and Iran and then try to draw with England in its second group game.

The USMNT has the talent to get the job done, but the critics of the team suggest its youth and lack of a striker may keep it out of the round of 16.

Mexico has been one of the most consistent nations at the World Cup since 2010. El Tri may not beat Argentina, but they can finish in front of Poland and Saudi Arabia. Poland has underachieved in the Robert Lewandowski era in international tournaments, and Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the worst teams in the 32-team field.

Canada is the big wild-card among the North American teams. It is not expected to contend with Belgium and Croatia, but one of those sides could be vulnerable.

Romelu Lukaku has been dealing with small injuries throughout the start of the Serie A season at Inter Milan, and his form could be affected by that. Most of Croatia's stars are four years older since they appeared in the 2018 final, and the collective age of the squad could make it susceptible to an upset.

Canada is powered by Alphonso Davies, whose fitness is in question going into the group opener after he picked up a small knock at Bayern Munich.

Canada is far more than just Davies. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are two of the more underrated strikers headed to Qatar. David is one goal away from his fifth straight double-digit goal season in Ligue 1. Larin has UEFA Champions League experience and has been a reliable piece up top for Besiktas and Club Brugge recently.

Costa Rica is the fourth North American team in Qatar. The Ticos have a tough group with Spain, Germany and Japan. Keylor Navas could keep them in games, but they may be outclassed by the other three sides in their group.