World Cup Bracket 2022: Full Tournament Schedule and Group PredictionsNovember 19, 2022
World Cup Bracket 2022: Full Tournament Schedule and Group Predictions
The United States men's national team is back in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years.
The Americans return to the highest international stage with lofty expectations because of the star-studded roster, led by Christian Pulisic, of players that play in the top leagues in Europe.
Gregg Berhalter's side is one of four from North America that made it to Qatar, and three of them have a decent chance of advancing to the round of 16.
Mexico has been a constant fixture in the knockout round in the last three tournaments. El Tri is one of four squads to make it out of the group stage in each of the last three World Cups.
Canada is the big unknown of the North American sides since it is appearing in its first World Cup since 1986.
The Canucks topped Concacaf World Cup qualifying, and they have some players who could test Belgium and Croatia in Group F.
Group F could witness the surprise elimination of a European power. Belgium and Croatia made it to the semifinals in Russia four years ago, but both sides could be susceptible to an early exit.
The World Cup begins on Sunday with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador. The full tournament schedule can be found here on FIFA.com.
Three North American Squads Advance to Knockout Round
Three of the four North American squads entered in the 2022 World Cup appear to have good chances of making it out of the group stage.
The USMNT is expected to deliver on its high expectations to get out of Group B alongside one of England, Wales and Iran.
Gregg Berhalter's team needs a consistent goal scorer to finish the chances created by Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and others.
If one of Haji Wright, Jesus Ferreira or Josh Sargent can get in a good run of form, the Americans will be in great shape.
The key for the USMNT is to pick up points against Wales and Iran and then try to draw with England in its second group game.
The USMNT has the talent to get the job done, but the critics of the team suggest its youth and lack of a striker may keep it out of the round of 16.
Mexico has been one of the most consistent nations at the World Cup since 2010. El Tri may not beat Argentina, but they can finish in front of Poland and Saudi Arabia. Poland has underachieved in the Robert Lewandowski era in international tournaments, and Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the worst teams in the 32-team field.
Canada is the big wild-card among the North American teams. It is not expected to contend with Belgium and Croatia, but one of those sides could be vulnerable.
Romelu Lukaku has been dealing with small injuries throughout the start of the Serie A season at Inter Milan, and his form could be affected by that. Most of Croatia's stars are four years older since they appeared in the 2018 final, and the collective age of the squad could make it susceptible to an upset.
Canada is powered by Alphonso Davies, whose fitness is in question going into the group opener after he picked up a small knock at Bayern Munich.
Canada is far more than just Davies. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are two of the more underrated strikers headed to Qatar. David is one goal away from his fifth straight double-digit goal season in Ligue 1. Larin has UEFA Champions League experience and has been a reliable piece up top for Besiktas and Club Brugge recently.
Costa Rica is the fourth North American team in Qatar. The Ticos have a tough group with Spain, Germany and Japan. Keylor Navas could keep them in games, but they may be outclassed by the other three sides in their group.
Croatia Crashes out in Group Stage
Croatia was a surprise finalist in 2018.
Luka Modrić and Co. lost the championship match to France, but Croatia's World Cup history suggests the final run in 2018 was a massive overachievement.
Croatia was eliminated in the group stage in 2002, 2006 and 2014. The star players that guided it to the 2018 final are now four years older.
Modrić is 37, Ivan Perišić is 33 and just five members of the 26-man squad are younger than 25.
Croatia won its UEFA World Cup qualifying group by the slimmest of margins over Russia, and it could be a bit vulnerable against Canada and Morocco.
Canada's attack may surprise some of the European teams. The same could be said about the Morocco attack, led by Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri.
If Croatia drops points against Canada and Morocco, its knockout-round fate could be in danger since it faces Belgium in its final group match.
Belgium has some concerns of its own, but it can make up for any dip in form with Kevin De Bruyne and others lurking near the final third.
Croatia seems vulnerable, and it could be the surprise European team that drops out in the group stage.
Group Predictions
Group A: 1. Netherlands, 2. Ecuador, 3. Senegal, 4. Qatar
Group B: 1. England, 2. USA, 3. Wales, 4. Iran
Group C: 1. Argentina, 2. Mexico, 3. Poland, 4. Saudi Arabia
Group D: 1. France, 2. Denmark, 3. Tunisia, 4. Australia
Group E: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Japan, 4. Costa Rica
Group F: 1. Belgium. 2. Canada, 3. Croatia, 4. Morocco
Group G: 1. Brazil. 2. Switzerland, 3. Serbia, 4. Cameroon
Group H: 1. Uruguay, 2. Portugal, 3. Ghana, 4. South Korea