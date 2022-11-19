Bulls' Zach LaVine Annoyed by Benching: 'You Play a Guy Like Me Down the Stretch'

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine questioned the decision by head coach Billy Donovan to bench him for the final four minutes of Friday night's 108-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic.

LaVine struggled mightily with his shot throughout the contest, going 1-of-14 from the field with an 0-of-5 mark on threes, but the two-time All-Star felt he should have still been on the floor in crunch time.

"I gotta do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch," LaVine told reporters. "That's what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game."

