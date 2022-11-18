Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Joins Overtime Elite as Broadcaster

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas is set to join the Overtime Elite broadcast crew starting with Friday's game between the YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported the news. Further details about his contract with the developmental league weren't immediately released.

Thomas, who's currently an NBA free agent, has played for 10 teams across an 11-year career.

The 33-year-old Washington native most recently made 17 appearances for the Charlotte Hornets during the latter stages of the 2021-22 season.

His best campaign came as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2016-17, when he finished fifth in NBA MVP voting after averaging 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, 3.2 threes and 2.7 rebounds across 76 games.

Thomas' career accolades also include a pair of All-Star Game selections during his time with the C's (2016 and 2017).

Overtime Elite is a professional basketball league aimed at players between 16 and 20 years old. It can provide an alternative route for high school and college players who are awaiting NBA draft eligibility.

Players can either receive a salary or scholarship money, which allows them to maintain collegiate eligibility. The latter option was recently used by Kentucky commit Rob Dillingham, a 5-star prospect who still plans to join the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season after signing with OTE.

Overtime Elite also recently announced a broadcast deal with Amazon Prime Video for its exclusive media rights across the next three seasons.