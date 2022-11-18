Joey Reyes Donates $2K to J.J. Watt's Foundation After Cardinals DE's $1K Bet Refund

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt paid it forward, and the gesture ended up coming back to his foundation.

As Front Office Sports explained, Cardinals fan Joey Reyes fell just short of winning a $1,000 parlay bet placed on the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. It appeared as if Watt was going to return a fumble for a touchdown during the game, which would have earned Reyes the win, but officials erroneously blew the play dead.

When Watt found out about the bet, he sent Reyes $1,000. Instead of keeping it, the fan doubled it and donated to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's foundation:

The play in question happened during the second quarter when Rams quarterback John Wolford fumbled on a sack. Watt picked the loose ball up and had nothing but space in front of him, but officials ruled the play dead and an incomplete pass.

While Arizona was rewarded with the fumble recovery upon review, Watt still missed his chance at a touchdown.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they still scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession. And Watt's foundation may have been the biggest beneficiary of the entire sequence thanks to Reyes' generosity.

"Our mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children in the community to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers," Watt's foundation explains on its website.