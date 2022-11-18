NBA Rumors: Suns Eyeing Kyle Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, KJ Martin in Trade Talks

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly in the market for role players.

While Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Phoenix is interested in acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks, he also noted it seems "uninclined to take on the long-term money" of his deal during his second season of a five-year, $125 million contract.

But Collins isn't the only player the Suns are interested in, as Charania reported Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets are all on their radar.

Phoenix is in an unusual situation given that governor Robert Sarver is selling the team, and Charania suggested it remains "uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move" given the situation.

The NBA announced in September that an independent investigation found Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards," which "included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying."

He was fined $10 million and suspended for one year.

On the court, the Suns are tied for second place in the Western Conference at 9-5. They finished with the best record in the league last season (64-18) but shockingly lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

Depth may be something of a concern, especially on the wing since Cameron Johnson is sidelined with a knee injury and Jae Crowder is yet to play this season. Charania noted "multiple teams" are interested in Crowder, who is "disgruntled" and looking for an exit.

Kuzma, Barnes and Martin would each improve that wing depth and provide a secondary scorer for Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Kuzma is averaging 18.3 points in Washington, Barnes is posting 11.6 in Sacramento and Martin is posting 10.9 in Houston.

Kuzma and Barnes also have championship experience from their time on the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, respectively.