World Cup Group of Death 2022: Odds, Predictions and Stars to Watch

World Cup Group of Death 2022: Odds, Predictions and Stars to WatchNovember 18, 2022
Two of the last four World Cup champions, a 2014 quarterfinalist and a team that has gotten out of the group stage in three of the last five tournaments make up the "Group of Death" at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Spain and Germany receive most of the attention when discussing Group E, but Costa Rica and Japan can't be overlooked in group play.
Spain has been in the spotlight at the last few World Cups because its golden generation won the 2010 event and then crashed out in the group stage in 2014. The Spanish then lost in the round of 16 in 2018.
Germany experienced the same fate as Spain after winning the 2014 World Cup. Die Mannschaft did not make it out of the group phase four years ago in Russia.
The two European giants face a massive challenge in net from Costa Rica. Keylor Navas broke out on the world stage in 2014, when the Ticos advanced to the quarterfinals. He will be one of the main reasons they thrive in Qatar.
Japan has alternated between group stage exit and a round of 16 appearance in its last five World Cups. The Blue Samurai will try to break that trend by surprising many prognosticators with a second straight trip to the round of 16.
None of the group games will be easy and each team has a difference-maker or two on its roster that could shift the balance of power in Group E with one play.
Group E Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
To Win Group E
Spain (-115; bet $115 to win $100)
Germany (+115; bet $100 to win $115)
Japan (+1000)
Costa Rica (+5000)
To Qualify for Knockout Round
Spain (-750)
Germany (-650)
Japan (+300)
Costa Rica (+700)
Players to Watch
Pedri, M, Spain
Pedri is one of the best young players in the world already and he is poised for a breakout tournament in Qatar.
The 19-year-old midfielder is already an important part in the middle of the park for Barcelona. He could be the driving force in Spain's midfield in Group E.
Spain brought a few of its most experienced players to the World Cup, like Jordi Alba and Sergi Busquets, but this tournament will most likely be about the next generation of Spanish stars.
Pedri can take over games with his command of the ball and passing ability. He could even be in the mix for a few goals and assists as well.
Spain's success will not lie entirely on Pedri, but he will be one of the most important players in high-profile matches, including the probable group showdown with Germany.
Serge Gnabry, F, Germany
Germany finds itself looking for a top-tier goal scorer at the World Cup.
Timo Werner is out with an injury that he suffered weeks before the tournament, so a collection of Bundesliga stars will be asked to make up for his absence.
Serge Gnabry has 20 goals in 36 international appearances and he bagged five of them during the UEFA World Cup qualification process.
Gnabry's goal-scoring instincts and chemistry with Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and other Bayern Munich players on the roster could turn him into one of the most important players for Germany to reclaim glory on the World Cup stage.
Keylor Navas, GK, Costa Rica
Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
The 35-year-old can flip a game around with his tremendous talent between the pipes, and we have seen him do it on the international stage many times, whether it be at the World Cup, or in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
A stellar performance in net could come at any time from Navas, and if he comes up with one or two massive games, the Ticos could find themselves in the knockout round.
Takefusa Kubo, M, Japan
Takefusa Kubo has plied his trade in Spain for quite some time and he has carved a nice role for himself at Real Sociedad.
Kubo will be vital to Japan's play in the middle of the park and he could use one or two moments of individual brilliance to flip the course of a game.
He has the potential to be in the conversation for the best young player at the World Cup if Japan makes it out of Group E.
Prediction
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. Japan
4. Costa Rica
Germany and Spain just have too much talent throughout the field to keep them from advancing to the knockout round.
Germany will miss Timo Werner in some capacity, but it has Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and others to rely on to put together a strong tally of goals to get out of the group stage.
While most people talk about Navas being key for Costa Rica, Manuel Neuer could be as important for Germany. Neuer is one of the best and most experienced goalkeepers in the world and he can help keep Germany's goals against total low.
Spain's squad has a ton of youth and its one big concern is not having a towering presence in defense, like Sergio Ramos was for years in the back line.
Alvaro Morata will be tasked with scoring the bulk of goals and its young midfield playmakers should do enough against Japan and Costa Rica to earn points to get into the round of 16.
Japan may have some success, but its overall talent is not as high as Spain and Germany. The two European powers will be wary of a let down in the group stage since they both experienced it in previous tournaments.
Navas could power Costa Rica to an unlikely result in Group E, but the Ticos are not as strong as they used to be. They needed a win in the intercontinental playoff just to get to Qatar and could struggle with the overall quality of the other three teams.
