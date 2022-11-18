World Cup Group of Death 2022: Odds, Predictions and Stars to Watch

2 of 3

Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Pedri, M, Spain

Pedri is one of the best young players in the world already and he is poised for a breakout tournament in Qatar.

The 19-year-old midfielder is already an important part in the middle of the park for Barcelona. He could be the driving force in Spain's midfield in Group E.

Spain brought a few of its most experienced players to the World Cup, like Jordi Alba and Sergi Busquets, but this tournament will most likely be about the next generation of Spanish stars.

Pedri can take over games with his command of the ball and passing ability. He could even be in the mix for a few goals and assists as well.

Spain's success will not lie entirely on Pedri, but he will be one of the most important players in high-profile matches, including the probable group showdown with Germany.

Serge Gnabry, F, Germany

Germany finds itself looking for a top-tier goal scorer at the World Cup.

Timo Werner is out with an injury that he suffered weeks before the tournament, so a collection of Bundesliga stars will be asked to make up for his absence.

Serge Gnabry has 20 goals in 36 international appearances and he bagged five of them during the UEFA World Cup qualification process.

Gnabry's goal-scoring instincts and chemistry with Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and other Bayern Munich players on the roster could turn him into one of the most important players for Germany to reclaim glory on the World Cup stage.

Keylor Navas, GK, Costa Rica

Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 35-year-old can flip a game around with his tremendous talent between the pipes, and we have seen him do it on the international stage many times, whether it be at the World Cup, or in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

A stellar performance in net could come at any time from Navas, and if he comes up with one or two massive games, the Ticos could find themselves in the knockout round.

Takefusa Kubo, M, Japan

Takefusa Kubo has plied his trade in Spain for quite some time and he has carved a nice role for himself at Real Sociedad.

Kubo will be vital to Japan's play in the middle of the park and he could use one or two moments of individual brilliance to flip the course of a game.

He has the potential to be in the conversation for the best young player at the World Cup if Japan makes it out of Group E.