Blazers' Chauncey Billups on Nets: 'It Seems Like They're Always Going Through a Lot'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

In advance of his team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups noted how his opponent always seems to be dealing with a bevy of concerns.

The latest one revolves around Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is finishing out a suspension that lasted eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter and refusing to unequivocally say that he did not hold antisemitic beliefs. Prior to the suspension, he also did not directly apologize for the since-deleted posts.

Irving will return Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The Nets have also gone through a coaching change after parting ways with Steve Nash and promoting Jacque Vaughn to the full-time role.

Elsewhere, Ben Simmons has significantly struggled during his Nets tenure, averaging just 5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Kevin Durant also asked for a trade last summer, although that request has since been rescinded.

In addition, the Nets are 6-9 and most recently allowed a season-high 153 points to the Sacramento Kings.

This is all in addition to concerns from last year, including James Harden forcing his way out of town, the Nets benching Irving after his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Brooklyn's ugly first-round playoff exit last spring after a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

It's been a long road for the Nets of late, and they'll try to get back on track against Portland Thursday before welcoming Irving back in Brooklyn Sunday.