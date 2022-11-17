X

    Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Announced for Early 2023 in Las Vegas

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 28: Gervonta Davis poses with the belt after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for Davis' WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Gervonta Davis took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he will be fighting Ryan Garcia next year.

    According to Michael Benson of TalkSport, Davis said it is a "done deal" that the fight will occur in Las Vegas early next year:

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    ‼️ Gervonta Davis has declared that the Ryan Garcia fight is now a DONE DEAL for early 2023 in Las Vegas… <a href="https://t.co/7CaAf369s0">pic.twitter.com/7CaAf369s0</a>

    Both Davis and Garcia are undefeated and under the age of 30, making a fight between them one of the biggest possible bouts in the lightweight division.

