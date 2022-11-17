Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Announced for Early 2023 in Las Vegas

Al Bello/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he will be fighting Ryan Garcia next year.

According to Michael Benson of TalkSport, Davis said it is a "done deal" that the fight will occur in Las Vegas early next year:

Both Davis and Garcia are undefeated and under the age of 30, making a fight between them one of the biggest possible bouts in the lightweight division.

