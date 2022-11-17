Aaron Judge's Record 62nd HR Ball Going to Auction After Cory Youmans Declined Offer

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

You'll soon have an opportunity to own a piece of baseball history.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Cory Youmans plans to take New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's American League record-setting 62nd home run ball to auction.

Youmans told Passan he already declined a $3 million offer.

"It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it," he said. "As a fan, I'm curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it."

When Judge hit his 60th homer on Sept. 20, it looked like he'd pass Roger Maris in no time. Instead, his 61st didn't come until eight days later, and No. 62 found the seats on the penultimate day of the regular season.

Youmans was the lucky fan who hauled in the ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, guaranteeing himself a handsome windfall.

Despite the ball's obvious significance, Judge indicated he wasn't going to demand that Youmans give it up.

"We'll see what happens with that," he told reporters. "It'd be great to get it back, but you know, that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it."

That leaves Youmans poised for what's almost certainly going to be a seven-figure payday.

Dave Baron, Youmans' lawyer, told Passan the final price "could be significantly higher" than the $3 million offer because of the Yankees' popularity and the unpredictability of an auction setting.

In January 1999, Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball sold for $3 million, though its value has declined precipitously over the years. That still holds the record for the most expensive baseball to change hands, but it may not hold the title for much longer.