Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young Jumps C.J. Stroud for No. 2 Spot

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Alabama's Bryce Young is back to being the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

The draft guru moved Young up to No. 2 on his latest big board, putting him one slot ahead of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.