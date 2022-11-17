X

    Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young Jumps C.J. Stroud for No. 2 Spot

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Alabama's Bryce Young is back to being the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

    The draft guru moved Young up to No. 2 on his latest big board, putting him one slot ahead of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

