NFL Rumors: Jeff Bezos Clear Front-Runner to Buy Commanders If He Pursues Purchase

If Jeff Bezos wants to buy the Washington Commanders, the franchise is reportedly his to lose.

The Washington Post reported potential buyers have settled on the reality that Bezos could easily outbid them if he chose to purchase the franchise from Dan Snyder.

The Amazon founder is the world's fourth-richest person with a net worth of $120.5 billion, per Forbes.

