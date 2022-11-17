Hornets' LaMelo Ball Reinjures Ankle on Courtside Fan vs. Pacers

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain during the team's 125-113 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The injury occurred after Ball accidentally stepped on the foot of a fan seated courtside while attempting a steal.

The Pacers had the ball up 117-108 with 1:35 remaining in the game. Ball reached to to steal a pass and got a hand on the ball, which ricocheted out of bounds and away from the Hornets star's reach.

Ball skidded to the sideline on the attempt, and his left foot landed on the patron's left sneaker. He removed himself from the game and limped to the bench. Theo Maledon replaced him in the lineup.

The third-year pro previously suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain during an Oct. 10 preseason game against the Washington Wizards. He was sidelined until last Saturday when he made his season debut against the Miami Heat.

Ball had 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes and followed that up with 17 points, nine assists and four boards in 34 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Prior to his injury, Ball dropped a season-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting alongside six assists in 37 minutes versus the Pacers.

The regular season has been nothing short of disastrous for the Hornets, who now sport a 4-12 record.

Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) have both missed extended time, with the latter player still out. Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) is still out after starting for Ball for much of the year.

Without Ball, the offense has been stagnant and had ranked 28th in offensive efficiency entering Wednesday, per Basketball-Reference.

If Ball has to miss time and Smith remains out, then the starting backcourt could feature Rozier and Maledon for the time being, with James Bouknight a prime candidate to see more playing time.

The Hornets have the host Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.