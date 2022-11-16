X

    Woj: 'Everything is Aligned' for Joe Mazzulla to Be Celtics' Long-Term HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla directs his players during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on November 14, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
    Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have started 11-3 under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, and it appears inevitable that he'll eventually be given the full-time title.

    "Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics except for one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics, on suspension," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's SportsCenter. "But for all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory, certainly."

