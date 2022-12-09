Mets Rumors: Brandon Nimmo Re-Signs with NY on 8-Year, $162M Contract in Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

Brandon Nimmo is returning to the New York Mets after the two sides agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Nimmo is entering his age-30 season. He's played seven MLB seasons, all of them with the Mets. Last year, he hit .274 (.800 OPS) with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, a team-high 102 runs and a league-high seven triples.

For his career, he has hit .269 (.827 OPS) with 63 home runs and 213 RBI.

Hand and hamstring injuries cut his 2021 season to just 92 games. A bulging disc in his neck led to just 69 games in 2019. A hamstring injury and a partially collapsed lung in 2017 kept him sidelined as well.

Nimmo has hit well when playing full seasons, though. He had an .886 OPS in 2018 (140 games) alongside 17 homers and 47 RBI. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign (55 of 60 games), he posted a career-best .888 OPS.

He ended up third on the Mets this season in WAR (wins above replacement) among position players, per Baseball-Reference. His efforts led to New York posting a 101-61 record and earning its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Nimmo will be staying in Queens in hopes of helping lead the Mets to greater playoff heights.

They have a solid offensive core with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Nimmo and others in the lineup. The team's pitching depth is in question behind Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but it does return ace closer Edwin Díaz.

Ultimately, keeping Nimmo is a huge win for the Mets.