MLB Cy Young Awards 2022: Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara Win AL, NL Honors

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander won his third American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, while Sandy Alcantara became the first Miami Marlins pitcher to win the National League honor.

Alcantara earned all 30 first-place votes to secure the trophy over finalists Max Fried and Julio Urías.

Verlander also unanimously beat out finalists Dylan Cease and Alek Manoah.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani finished fourth in AL voting.

Alcantara led all pitchers with 8.0 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference, thanks mostly to his impressive durability, highlighted by a major league-best 228.2 innings. He tallied 23.2 more innings than anyone else, while his six complete games doubled the next-best number.

No team in baseball posted more than five complete games this year.

The 27-year-old was lights-out, finishing 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP plus 207 strikeouts.

Though Urías had more wins (17) and an NL-best ERA (2.16), Alcantara's ability to consistently carry his team made him the top choice.

Verlander also stood out for his incredible season, finishing 18-4 while leading the majors with a 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He added 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, while his 220 ERA+ was easily the best of his career.

Only twice in 28 starts did the right-hander allow more than three earned runs.

The 39-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball throughout his career, but few gave him the chance to bounce back at this level after he underwent Tommy John surgery and made just one appearance over the last two years. He proved all doubters wrong with an outstanding regular season and then helped the Astros win the World Series.

Cease had a strong case for the award, including his 227 strikeouts and memorable hot streak during the summer (11 GS, 65.2 IP, 0.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP from June 14 to Aug. 11), but he wasn't as consistent as Verlander.

Verlander is now one of only 11 pitchers with three Cy Young Awards, adding to his Hall of Fame résumé.