X

    MLB Cy Young Awards 2022: Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara Win AL, NL Honors

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Houston Astros star Justin Verlander won his third American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, while Sandy Alcantara became the first Miami Marlins pitcher to win the National League honor.

    Alcantara earned all 30 first-place votes to secure the trophy over finalists Max Fried and Julio Urías.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    UNANIMOUS 🏆<br><br>Sandy Alcantara received all 30 first place votes for the NL Cy Young Award! <a href="https://t.co/LOV7gFKUyW">pic.twitter.com/LOV7gFKUyW</a>

    Verlander also unanimously beat out finalists Dylan Cease and Alek Manoah.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Justin Verlander UNANIMOUSLY wins the AL Cy Young Award, receiving all 30 first place votes! <a href="https://t.co/yP4GNk6q74">pic.twitter.com/yP4GNk6q74</a>

    Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani finished fourth in AL voting.

    Alcantara led all pitchers with 8.0 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference, thanks mostly to his impressive durability, highlighted by a major league-best 228.2 innings. He tallied 23.2 more innings than anyone else, while his six complete games doubled the next-best number.

    No team in baseball posted more than five complete games this year.

    The 27-year-old was lights-out, finishing 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP plus 207 strikeouts.

    Though Urías had more wins (17) and an NL-best ERA (2.16), Alcantara's ability to consistently carry his team made him the top choice.

    MLB Cy Young Awards 2022: Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara Win AL, NL Honors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Verlander also stood out for his incredible season, finishing 18-4 while leading the majors with a 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He added 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, while his 220 ERA+ was easily the best of his career.

    Only twice in 28 starts did the right-hander allow more than three earned runs.

    The 39-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball throughout his career, but few gave him the chance to bounce back at this level after he underwent Tommy John surgery and made just one appearance over the last two years. He proved all doubters wrong with an outstanding regular season and then helped the Astros win the World Series.

    Cease had a strong case for the award, including his 227 strikeouts and memorable hot streak during the summer (11 GS, 65.2 IP, 0.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP from June 14 to Aug. 11), but he wasn't as consistent as Verlander.

    Verlander is now one of only 11 pitchers with three Cy Young Awards, adding to his Hall of Fame résumé.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.