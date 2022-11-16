Kevin Durant Says He Thinks Nets Can Push Forward with Kyrie Irving amid Suspension

John Fisher/Getty Images

Kevin Durant said he believes there's still a path to success for the Brooklyn Nets despite the uncertainty caused by the indefinite suspension given to Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media.

KD discussed the state of the Nets during an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears on Tuesday night.

"Yeah. I can't think s--t ain't working out just because we've been through some adversity, some bumps on the road," Durant said. "We just keep fighting until we can't no more. That's how I look at it. It's exciting to come in every day to work to get better as a team and as an individual. For me, being a leader, it's good to see the development of the younger guys in the league. Each game is important for us. There's a spotlight on us because of the timing we've got. There is a lot to do, is we've just got to step up and play a different role, so I'm excited about that. Everything basketball I enjoy. It seems like regardless of what is being thrown at us [I enjoy] trying to exercise, trying to figure it out and get past it."

