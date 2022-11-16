Commanders Rumors: Taylor Heinicke Expected to Remain Starting QB over Carson Wentz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Having won three of his four starts this season, Taylor Heinicke will likely remain the No. 1 quarterback for the Washington Commanders even when Carson Wentz is able to return.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, many people around the league are expecting the Commanders to stick with Heinicke for the time being.

"As one source told me," Fowler wrote, "young players gravitate toward Heinicke because of his fiery personality and his no-fear attitude, and Ron Rivera knows about the locker room support for sticking with Heinicke."

Wentz has been on injured reserve since suffering a broken finger in the Commanders' 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13.

The 29-year-old is eligible to return for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, but the Commanders have yet to announce his status at this point. Wednesday marks their first practice of the week.

Heinicke has certainly earned more time as Washington's quarterback based on how he has played. Their rushing offense has been much better with him under center because of his ability to create plays with this legs.

In four games started by Heinicke, the Commanders are averaging 22.3 points and 137.8 yards per game on the ground. They were averaging 17.0 points and had just two games with at least 100 rushing yards in six starts with Wentz.

Monday was the high-water mark of the Commanders' season. They handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of 2022. Heinicke threw for 211 yards and converted seven third downs, not including the unnecessary roughness penalty called on Brandon Graham late in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a first down and allowed it run more time off the clock.

Heinicke has a respectable 10-9 record in 19 regular-season starts with the Commanders. Wentz was 2-4 in six starts before his injury forced him out of action.