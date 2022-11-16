X

    Knicks Twitter Praises Jalen Brunson for Dominating Jazz After Failed Mitchell Trade

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2022

    Jalen Brunson
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    Jalen Brunson scored 25 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 118-111 road win over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Tuesday night.

    Brunson was the main addition during a Knicks offseason that also included heavily rumored trade talks with the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, who ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also tallied eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's victory.

    "We stuck together for four quarters," Brunson told reporters. "When they made a run, we just looked at each other and said, 'It's time to tighten it up,' and just kept fighting."

    NBA @NBA

    Jalen Brunson tonight vs the Jazz:<br><br>25 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL<br><br>Knicks got the W on the road. <a href="https://t.co/SywnlMffdx">pic.twitter.com/SywnlMffdx</a>

    The 26-year-old Villanova product has been the team's most consistent performer during an up-and-down 7-7 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. He's averaged 19.9 points, 6.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while playing in all 14 games.

    Here's a look at some social-media reaction to his latest strong showing against Utah, a team he also fared well against during his time with the Dallas Mavericks:

    🐙 The Fool Reversed #AbortTheCourt 🇬🇾🇯🇲 @Runs0nFumes

    Jalen Brunson still owns the Jazz <a href="https://t.co/fmrxN9EPOo">pic.twitter.com/fmrxN9EPOo</a>

    Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_

    Jalen Brunson really does not like the Jazz

    . @redpillsblue

    Jalen Brunson reminding the jazz he still owns them.

    Jake Hatch (Yawk) - Slava Ukraini @JacobCHatch

    Jalen Brunson loves cooking the Jazz. Goodness gracious

    Jason Shepherd @jsnshep

    Jalen Brunson has added his name to the “Jazz Killer” list.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Busting The Jazz’s Ass Power Rankings: <br><br>1. Michael Jordan<br>2. Vernon Maxwell<br>3. Jalen Brunson

    NYKTerry @NykTerry

    Jalen Brunson is the opposite of a stat padder. His 20 point games feel like 40 point games. <br><br>Every bucket he scores feels very important.

    Alan Hahn @alanhahn

    Jalen Brunson took over the fourth after the Obi/Quickley duo got the team momentum to open the quarter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> were grinding and got a rare win in Utah.

    Board Man Takes (4-6)🧀 @BoardTakes

    Jalen Brunson has been worth every penny the Knicks paid him so far this season

    Sam Morril @sammorril

    Jalen Brunson is a real deal pg. Big Knicks W.

    Brunson was one of six Knicks players to reach double figures in scoring as part of a well-rounded offensive attack. The others were Cam Reddish (19 points), RJ Barrett (18), Julius Randle (15), Immanuel Quickley (13) and Jericho Sims (11).

    "I think we just had more of a sense of urgency," Randle said. "Guys came in prepared today and were ready to go. Got a great win."

    Kelly Olynyk paced the Jazz with 27 points and 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double performance of the campaign. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 13 points, six boards and four dimes as Utah dropped to 10-6.

    This season's second meeting between the teams won't take place until Feb. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    The Knicks are right back in action Wednesday night as they continue a five-game road trip with a visit to Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets.

