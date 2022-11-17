Bleacher Report's Expert Week 11 NFL Picks

14 of 14

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

DK Line: 49ers -8

The San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City for an NFC West Monday Night Football showdown.

This 49ers-Cardinals matchup could lose some sizzle if Kyler Murray misses consecutive outings with a hamstring injury. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Arizona may allow its signal-caller another “week or so” to heal from the issue, and the club has confidence in backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who’s 3-1 as a starter under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The latter is day to day with a knee injury.

Davenport doesn’t trust a McCoy-led Cardinals offense, and he has numbers against the spread that influenced his decision to back the 49ers.

“This call is less about confidence in how great the 49ers are and more about lack of confidence in Arizona's ability to stay in this game. The Redbirds were able to down the short-handed Rams with Colt McCoy under center last week, but there's a huge difference between beating John 'Surprised as Anyone That He's an NFL QB' Wolford and getting past a 49ers team replete with talent on both sides of the ball.

“If Murray were 100 percent, then maybe I could see taking the points. But he's not, and this game is going to get away from Arizona. There's also the matter of the two teams' ATS record inside the division as of late—the Cardinals covered just one of their last seven NFC West games, while the 49ers have covered five in a row.”

Predictions

Davenport: 49ers

Ivory: Cardinals

Knox: Cardinals

Moton: Cardinals

O’Donnell: 49ers

Sobleski: Cardinals

Consensus: Cardinals +8

Score Prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 21

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.