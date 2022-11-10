Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL PicksNovember 10, 2022
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL Picks
Even the best NFL betting gurus will tell you that they have had bad weeks, and we're not immune here, dropping below .500 in our Week 9 picks. But you know what? We’re built to bounce back. Our 66-58-5 record says so.
NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of Winners Only Wednesdays Greg Ivory will put a tough week behind them and move along to provide Week 10 picks for everyone to cash in on.
Before we take a look at this week’s picks, let’s revisit the standings. O’Donnell had the best Week 9 among our experts as he closes in on a top-three spot.
T-1. Davenport: 70-61-5 (4-8-1)
T-1. Moton: 70-61-5 (5-7-1)
3. Ivory: 64-67-5 (5-7-1)
4. O’Donnell: 62-69-5 (7-5-1)
5. Knox: 60-71-5 (4-8-1)
6. Sobleski: 58-73-5 (6-6-1)
Consensus picks: 66-58-5 (4-5-1)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers (2-7)
DraftKings Line: Falcons -2.5
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will kick off Week 10, jockeying for position in the NFC South. At 4-5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the division because of a head-to-head victory over the Falcons. Even though this isn’t a marquee matchup, these clubs still have a legitimate shot to host a playoff game.
The Falcons have a set offensive formula. They’re going to run the ball with their fourth-ranked ground attack that features four ball-carriers with at least 299 rushing yards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Marcus Mariota. Atlanta should find some success against the league’s 28th-ranked run defense that just allowed 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground to Joe Mixon last week.
Nevertheless, the Panthers can also dish it out and give the Falcons a dose of their own medicine with running back D’Onta Foreman, who’s rushed for 118 yards in two of his last three games and had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion against the Falcons in a 37-34 overtime loss in Week 8. He may share the backfield with a viable running mate in Chuba Hubbard, who missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.
Knox pinpointed the Falcons’ 32nd-ranked pass defense as a weak area, too. Keep in mind that cornerback A.J. Terrell will miss his third consecutive game because of a hamstring injury, and fellow cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder) is on injured reserve. The B/R analyst broke away from the consensus to take the home underdog.
“Thursday night games can be sloppy, and I think this is a close game regardless of who comes out on top. I won't be surprised if Carolina pulls the outright upset, as it nearly did in the first meeting two weeks ago. I also won't be surprised if PJ Walker—who has been named the starter—gets pulled for Baker Mayfield for a second straight week.
“Patterson will give the Panthers defense problems, but I'd expect the Panthers to take advantage of a Falcons pass defense that is among the worst in the league. I know I'm the outlier here, but I'll take a chance on the home dog in a divisional game on a short week.”
Predictions
Davenport: Falcons
Ivory: Falcons
Knox: Panthers
Moton: Falcons
O’Donnell: Falcons
Sobleski: Falcons
Consensus: Falcons -2.5
Score Prediction: Falcons 30, Panthers 26
Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in Munich, Germany
DK Line: Buccaneers -3
The NFL will venture into new territory with its first game in Germany, featuring the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich. Like the previous games in London, these teams will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Most of our panelists sided with the Buccaneers in this international matchup and for good reason. Once again, Tom Brady looked terrific, engineering a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams last week. He led his team to a 16-13 victory despite his receivers’ issues with drops.
The Buccaneers’ Week 9 victory is the type of game that can provide a spark to a mediocre season. With that said, Moton doesn’t buy a Tampa Bay turnaround as the NFC South leaders head to Munich.
“Brady activated his clutch gene in the final drive of the Buccaneers’ previous game with the Rams, but the offense isn’t quite right yet. Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on one out of three red-zone trips. As noted, the Buccaneers receivers left a handful of catchable passes on the ground. Though the Buccaneers defense looked stout, it had a good day against a subpar Rams offense. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters about Los Angeles’ inept offensive unit.
“Don’t buy into the Buccaneers as a sleeping giant back on the right track after a tight victory over a Rams squad that’s 29th in scoring with the second-fewest yards per contest through nine weeks. Instead, fade the majority of our B/R panel here.
“Rookie second-round running back Ken Walker III will reopen the wounds of the Buccaneers’ 23rd-ranked run defense while 2022 Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith picks his spots with wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett downfield."
Predictions
Davenport: Buccaneers
Ivory: Buccaneers
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Seahawks
O’Donnell: Buccaneers
Sobleski: Buccaneers
Consensus: Buccaneers -3
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Seahawks 20
Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at Buffalo Bills (6-2)
DK Line: Bills -3.5
Bettors should keep an eye on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s status for this matchup because his condition will significantly impact the spread.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen has UCL sprain (elbow sprain), and the team will monitor his progress at practice throughout the week with a focus on how well he can grip a football. Case Keenum would start against his former team if the big-armed signal-caller is inactive Sunday.
We probably won’t know if Allen suits up until Friday at the earliest, so expect oddsmakers to move the line until the Bills make an announcement with clarification on their quarterback.
Whether Allen plays or not, most of our panelists took the Vikings because they’re too good of a football team to give the Bills more than a field goal even if Buffalo's starting signal-caller takes the field at less than 100 percent.
O’Donnell explained why he took the safe approach with his pick.
“At time of writing, Allen's status for this game is up in the air, and that is more than enough to take the points. If Allen is ruled out, this line could swing completely the other way—it's already moved several points. The only games the MVP contender has ever missed were for a similar injury, and watching the end of the New York Jets game in Week 9, it's hard to believe his arm will be completely healthy if he does play.
“The Vikings haven't made things look pretty, but they have only one loss for a reason. A heroic Allen performance is certainly on the table, but I'll err cautiously that the Vikes cover regardless.”
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Ivory: Vikings
Knox: Bills
Moton: Vikings
O’Donnell: Vikings
Sobleski: Vikings
Consensus: Vikings +3.5
Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Bills 24
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
DK Line: Chiefs -9.5
Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs had a knock-down, drag-out battle with the Tennessee Titans that went into overtime. They came out on top 20-17, but the club’s fifth-ranked run defense gave up 172 rushing yards. Kansas City will face a run-heavy Jacksonville Jaguars team that has unleashed Travis Etienne Jr. on the ground.
Over the last three weeks, Etienne has rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Despite his impressive numbers and Kansas City’s issues against the run last Sunday, our experts have little concern that the Chiefs cover a 9.5-point spread.
Why?
The Chiefs have the highest-scoring offense with arguably the league’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes under center. By the way, he has a plethora of offensive playmakers with Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and newly acquired wideout Kadarius Toney (via trade with the New York Giants on October 27) on the perimeter.
Ivory went along with our only unanimous pick for Week 10.
"As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, 82 percent of the money was pouring in on the Chiefs to cover. The Jags are on the road and playing a team that can turn it on at any moment. I’m taking the Chiefs with their high-powered offense."
Predictions
Davenport: Chiefs
Ivory: Chiefs
Knox: Chiefs
Moton: Chiefs
O’Donnell: Chiefs
Sobleski: Chiefs
Consensus: Chiefs -9.5
Score Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 20
Houston Texans (1-6-1) at New York Giants (6-2)
DK Line: Giants -4.5
The Houston Texans will likely have a top-five pick in the 2023 draft, and the New York Giants look like a surprise playoff team despite their 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The favorite for this matchup seems clear.
If the Giants feed running back Saquon Barkley, who’s the league’s third-leading rusher with 779 yards and five touchdowns, Big Blue should cruise to a victory over the Texans, who allow the most rushing yards per contest through nine weeks. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can dial up some designed runs for Daniel Jones, too. The athletic quarterback has 363 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season.
Davenport didn’t hit the easy button for Big Blue, though. He went against our consensus because he can see the Giants in another close battle, which has been the norm for them in the 2022 campaign.
“I could craft a paragraph filled with a recipe for the one-win Texans to upset the two-loss Giants, but it's way too early to start drinking. With that said, while the Giants have been winning, they have not been winning big. Of New York's six wins this season, two would have covered this spread (one would've pushed). The Giants are going to win here, but one of two things will happen—either Houston will hang around, or the Texans will waltz through the back door with a garbage-time score.”
On top of Davenport's valid point that the Giants don't blow teams out, the Texans could welcome back wideout Brandin Cooks, who missed their previous game for personal reasons.
Predictions
Davenport: Texans
Ivory: Giants
Knox: Giants
Moton: Giants
O’Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: Giants
Consensus: Giants -5
Score Prediction: Giants 23, Texans 16
Cleveland Browns (3-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3)
DK Line: Dolphins -3.5
The Cleveland Browns went into their Week 9 bye on a positive note, following a dominant 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween to snap a four-game losing streak.
Two weeks ago, the Browns didn’t see Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who’s on the mend with a hip injury, but they’ll face a couple of lightning-fast receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who will test their secondary. Both Dolphins wideouts have racked up 812-plus receiving yards while averaging at least 14.5 yards per reception.
As Knox points out, the Browns defense may not be able to slow down the Dolphins’ aerial attack, but Cleveland can control the tempo of the contest with its ground game to stay within a few points on the scoreboard.
“On paper, the Browns have no business hanging with the Dolphins in Miami. The Dolphins are loaded with offensive weapons, including Tyreek Hill, who has given Cleveland issues in the past (197 yards and one touchdown last year). The Browns defense, meanwhile, has been prone to blown coverages this year.
“However, Joe Woods' defense has looked much better over the past two games, and it may have cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) back for this contest. Cleveland is coming off the bye and just watched Chicago dominate the Dolphins with its ground game (252 rushing yards). The Browns don't have Justin Fields, but they do have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and quarterback sneak-artist Jacoby Brissett. Miami is coming off three close wins over mediocre teams, and this has the feel of a two- or three-point game on either side."
Predictions
Davenport: Dolphins
Ivory: Dolphins
Knox: Browns
Moton: Browns
O’Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
Consensus: Dolphins -3.5
Score Prediction: Dolphins 31, Browns 27
Detroit Lions (2-6) at Chicago Bears (3-6)
DK Line: Bears -3
This game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears is suited for anyone who likes offense and bets on over totals.
The Lions rank within the top 10 in passing and rushing yards per game. They have a rising star wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown and a dynamic running back in D’Andre Swift, who’s limited but still effective on the ground, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
Over the past three weeks, the Bears have lit up the scoreboard, averaging 31.3 points per contest in that span. Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Justin Fields broke Michael Vick’s regular-season quarterback rushing record, racking up 178 yards on the ground. With Darnell Mooney and newly acquired wideout Chase Claypool (via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 1), the dual-threat signal-caller could test Detroit’s 32nd-ranked pass defense downfield.
In Week 9, the Lions held the Green Bay Packers to nine points, but let’s be honest, Detroit faced a struggling bottom-fourth offense without an identity. With Fields’ recent production on the ground (408 yards and three touchdowns over the past four weeks), Chicago’s offense is clearly on the rise.
With an affinity for Fields' recent rushing performances, Ivory gave the nod to the home favorite.
"Offensively, Fields has caught more eyes with his explosive plays on his feet. However, I question whether his coach trusts him to throw the ball. The Lions, on the other hand, have had success offensively, averaging 23.5 points per game and topping 35 points twice this season.
"As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, 84 percent of the public liked the Bears to cover, and even though I tend to favor traditional offense over a one-man firework show, I’m siding with Fields and Co. to beat the Lions. Why? Well, because they are the Lions and playing on the road. Give me the home team, and hopefully Fields can continue his hot streak."
Predictions
Davenport: Bears
Ivory: Bears
Knox: Bears
Moton: Bears
O’Donnell: Lions
Sobleski: Bears
Consensus: Bears -3
Score Prediction: Bears 34, Lions 28
Denver Broncos (3-5) at Tennessee Titans (5-3)
DK Line: Titans -2.5
The Denver Broncos had an extra week to make some tweaks to their 30th-ranked scoring offense in preparation for this matchup. Secondly, quarterback Russell Wilson had more time to recover from shoulder and hamstring injuries. Lastly, the club’s new running back, Chase Edmonds (acquired via trade with the Miami Dolphins on November 1), should have some grasp of the playbook.
Will all that add up to a more productive offense? We’ll find out as the Broncos go against a Tennessee Titans squad that’s allowed 22 points or fewer in seven out of eight contests.
Sure, the Titans gave up 499 total yards to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but they held that offense, which has scored the most points through nine weeks, to just 17 points in regulation. Denver faces a tough test even though Tennessee gives up the third-most yards through the air.
Moton didn’t seem impressed with the Broncos’ win before their bye week, and he predicts big numbers for the Titans' rushing attack.
“The Broncos went into their Week 9 bye with a clunky offense, and they’ll likely continue to look disjointed on that side of the ball as Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett feel each other out in their first year together, “ he said.
“Denver beat Jacksonville in London before its bye week but only scored 21 points and went 2-of-11 on third downs. In that game, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. ran for 156 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Derrick Henry may rush for close to 200 yards if the Titans have to start rookie third-round quarterback Malik Willis over Ryan Tannehill (ankle), which is feasible in a favorable matchup against the 21st-ranked run defense.
“Don’t forget Willis has some wheels as well. He rushed for 40 yards on eight carries against the Chiefs last week. The Titans will use their ground game to wear down the Broncos defense regardless of who starts under center between Willis and Tannehill. In its last two outings, Denver has allowed 346 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.”
Predictions
Davenport: Titans
Ivory: Titans
Knox: Titans
Moton: Titans
O’Donnell: Titans
Sobleski: Broncos
Consensus: Titans -2.5
Score Prediction: Titans 20, Broncos 16
New Orleans Saints (3-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)
DK Line: Saints -1.5
The New Orleans Saints have lost three of their last four games, and the offense had little success in a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Now the club will face a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that’s coming off a bye week and may welcome back arguably its best defensive playmaker.
T.J. Watt hasn’t suited up since he suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1, but head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism for the return of the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.
Rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett has completed 67.9 percent of his passes in five games and thrown for 257-plus yards in two out of his four starts. If he cuts down on turnovers (eight interceptions), the Steelers’ aerial attack could present a challenge to the Saints defense downfield.
Moton took his prediction a step further and called for an upset at Acrisure Stadium.
“As bettors, we sometimes become prisoner of the moment and allow what happened in the last game to influence our opinions too much against a different opponent, but that’s not the case here. With Andy Dalton, who is remaining the starting quarterback this week, the Saints offense has a low ceiling. Jameis Winston isn’t a much better option.
“Also, remember, the Saints placed Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve last week. Fellow wideout Jarvis Landry hasn’t played since Week 4. Rookie receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara don’t provide enough offensive juice for bettors to take the Saints as a road favorite. Assuming Watt is back on the field, the Steelers can pull off an upset here.”
Predictions
Davenport: Saints
Ivory: Steelers
Knox: Steelers
Moton: Steelers
O’Donnell: Steelers
Sobleski: Steelers
Consensus: Steelers +1.5
Score Prediction: Steelers 26, Saints 24
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)
DK Line: Raiders -6
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders generated storylines before this matchup—but not a good buzz as these clubs go through changes in a disappointing season.
The Colts provided a two-fold shocker when they decided to fire head coach Frank Reich and hire ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday, who played 13 seasons with the team but doesn’t have any coaching experience on the collegiate or pro level.
In the introductory press conference for his club’s new head coach, owner Jim Irsay said he preferred a head coach without experience because “Saturday lacks the fear that forces many of today's coaches to rely on analytics.”
Regardless of his methods, Saturday has a tough task to turn around a team that's on a three-game losing streak with a backup second-year quarterback in Sam Ehlinger.
As for the Raiders, they released starting safety Jonathan Abram on Tuesday, which officially marks another first-round dud for the Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock regime (2019-2021). We’ll likely see Duron Harmon take on a bigger role alongside Tre’von Moehrig to fill the void.
Moton sorted out this mess between two teams that are in search for answers.
“The Raiders have squandered three 17-point leads this season, but they’ve started out strong in games against the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, which gives you some hope that they can cover a six-point spread against a Colts club in total disarray. Yet their defense ranks 27th and 28th in points and yards allowed, respectively. It also lists 30th on third downs and 31st in the red zone.
“The Raiders should win this game, but bettors cannot trust this squad to cover because of its late-game collapses. Furthermore, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served in the same position for the Silver and Black last year; he knows a thing or two about quarterback Derek Carr’s tendencies. Lastly, if running back Jonathan Taylor plays, he could make Vegas sweat it out down the wire. The Raiders gave up 168 rushing yards to the Jaguars on Sunday.”
Predictions
Davenport: Colts
Ivory: Colts
Knox: Colts
Moton: Colts
O’Donnell: Raiders
Sobleski: Raiders
Consensus: Colts +6
Score Prediction: Raiders 26, Colts 21
Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-6)
DK Line: Cowboys -5
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will face the Green Bay Packers for the first time since they fired him in December 2018. For the record, on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he’ll hug his former lead skipper Sunday.
Aside from a juicy storyline between McCarthy and his former club, the Packers find themselves in a gut-check situation against a quality opponent. Coming off a three-game road trip, Green Bay will try to win its first game since October 2 (against the New England Patriots in overtime).
Our crew gave a definitive nod to the Cowboys, who can feed Tony Pollard in a matchup against the Packers’ 26th-ranked run defense. With Ezekiel Elliott on the sideline (knee) in Week 8, the fourth-year running back shredded the Chicago Bears’ 30th-ranked run defense for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Elliott to play, but even if he doesn’t, Pollard is more than capable of handling a decent rushing workload. Dallas’ third-ranked scoring defense could also limit Green Bay’s red-zone trips, which would take pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott, Pollard and the entire offense.
Yet O’Donnell stands alone with his pick because he believes Rodgers has a lot more than a hug to offer in this must-see matchup.
“This is my lone-wolf risk of the week. The Packers are not a good football team right now and the Cowboys are. But Green Bay is returning to Lambeau Field for the first time in nearly a month—fully down on itself in the midst of a five-game losing streak—and a sixth straight loss will almost certainly squash its playoff hopes. I'm willing to take a flier here that Rodgers fires up the way-back machine in this one to at least keep it close.”
Predictions
Davenport: Cowboys
Ivory: Cowboys
Knox: Cowboys
Moton: Cowboys
O’Donnell: Packers
Sobleski: Cowboys
Consensus: Cowboys -5
Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Packers 17
Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
DK Line: Rams -1.5
The loser of this game will fall to last place in the NFC West with little chance of getting back to the postseason.
The Arizona Cardinals should be a little more desperate, though. They’re 0-3 in the division, and wideout DeAndre Hopkins’ return from a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy hasn’t solved their offensive issues.
Since Hopkins’ Week 7 return, Arizona has scored fewer points in each of the following contests, going 1-2 in that stretch. As a head coach with an offensive background, Kliff Kingsbury’s seat may be warm even though he signed an extension this past offseason.
On the opposing sideline, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay can just flash his Super Bowl LVI ring to garner good faith in his vision for the team. Also, as the Rams lead skipper, he’s 11-1 against the Cardinals, which includes a playoff game, winning all those contests by at least seven points.
However, this week, McVay has a unique challenge with his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, in concussion protocol. John Wolford could be the next man up. He made his first of two NFL starts in Week 17 of the 2020 campaign, a 18-7 win over the Cardinals.
On a side note, Arizona will need to monitor quarterback Kyler Murray's progress throughout the week as he deals with a hamstring injury.
Beyond the Rams' fluid quarterback situation, Sobleski took a moment to look at the recent losses for both teams, and he noticed that the Cardinals have played better football in defeat, which influenced him to take the road underdog.
“This selection is more of a reflection regarding what little faith anyone should have in the Rams at the moment than confidence in the Cardinals and how they're playing as of late. Both teams have lost four of the last five games, though Arizona played better competition as of late with two games against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, a meeting with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and a contest against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.
“Despite the Cardinals’ brutal stretch, they still have a lower margin of loss than the Rams during their last four losses—which came against the 49ers (twice), Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considering each team's recent play coupled with the idea of taking the points, Arizona gains a slight advantage against the spread.”
Predictions
Davenport: Cardinals
Ivory: Rams
Knox: Rams
Moton: Cardinals
O’Donnell: Cardinals
Sobleski: Cardinals
Consensus: Cardinals +1.5
Score Prediction: Cardinals 22, Rams 17
Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
DK Line: 49ers -7
In a Sunday night showdown, both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers will try to build some momentum midway through the 2022 campaign.
Before its Week 9 bye, San Francisco clobbered the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 at SoFi Stadium. Following a Week 8 bye, the injured-riddled Chargers squeaked by the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.
The 49ers had a full bye week to acclimate running back Christian McCaffrey into their system after they acquired him on October 20. He could feast on the Chargers’ 29th-ranked run defense, which allows the most yards per carry leaguewide (5.7).
Meanwhile, the Chargers could take the field without Mike Williams, who’s on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and Keenan Allen, who’s played just 45 offensive snaps this season because of a nagging hamstring issue. Be mindful that the Chargers have likely lost left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) for the season, and right tackle Trey Pipkins aggravated a sprained MCL last week.
Despite the Chargers’ injury woes and the 49ers’ flashy addition to their backfield, half of our panel has faith in quarterback Justin Herbert to at least cover a seven-point spread with dynamic running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Gerald Everett and wideout Joshua Palmer at his disposal. Davenport isn’t one of those panelists.
“There's some reluctance here to lay a touchdown plus an extra point with a Niners team not exactly known for lighting up the scoreboard. But when last we saw San Francisco, the team was rolling the Rams—and that was without Deebo Samuel. Samuel, wideout Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerback Jason Verrett and linebacker Dre Greenlaw practiced in full or with limitations Wednesday, which a sign that the club is getting healthy. The same can't be said of the Chargers, who are on track to be short their top two wideouts again.
“Last week, the Chargers beat a mediocre Falcons squad, but this is another class of opponent altogether. Too much McCaffrey. Too much 49ers defense. Not enough weapons for Herbert. Add that all together, and you have a double-digit win for San Francisco."
Predictions
Davenport: 49ers
Ivory: 49ers
Knox: Chargers
Moton: 49ers
O’Donnell: Chargers
Sobleski: Chargers
Consensus: None
Score Prediction: 49ers 28, Chargers 17
Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)
DK Line: Eagles -10.5
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will meet for the second time this season, though the league’s lone undefeated team has to prepare for a different signal-caller Sunday.
Since quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over for Carson Wentz, who’s on injured reserve and on the mend following finger surgery, the Commanders have won two out of three games. Last week, they lost a close contest (20-17) to the one-loss Minnesota Vikings.
In that three-game stretch, Heinicke has rekindled his 2021 rapport with wideout Terry McLaurin, who caught six passes for a season-high 113 yards in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. On top of that, Washington has tightened up on defense, allowing 21 points or fewer in each outing since Week 5.
As of late, the Commanders have looked like a more complete team on both sides of the ball, which swayed most our panel away from laying double-digit points with the Eagles, who didn’t cover a 14-point spread against the Houston Texans last week.
Sobleski has a different perspective, though. He took the Eagles’ recent blowout wins into account and projects a third consecutive definitive victory.
“A 10.5-point spread is a big number no matter how it's sliced, even if it entails the league's best team potentially beating up on the weakest opponent in its own division. Still, the Eagles already defeated the Commanders by 16 earlier this season. Philadelphia's average margin of victory since its Week 7 bye is 17 points.
“Washington did handle the Minnesota Vikings' run game rather well Sunday by holding Dalvin Cook to 2.8 yards per carry. But Jalen Hurts adds a different dimension to one of the league's best ground attacks behind an elite offensive line. Furthermore, Hurts continues to grow as a passer. It's hard to stop any offense when it can effectively run the ball and its quarterback is the league's highest graded when targeting receivers past the sticks.”
Predictions
Davenport: Commanders
Ivory: Eagles
Knox: Commanders
Moton: Commanders
O’Donnell: Commanders
Sobleski: Eagles
Consensus: Commanders +10.5
Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Commanders 23
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.