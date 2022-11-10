Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL Picks

1 of 14

DraftKings Line: Falcons -2.5

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will kick off Week 10, jockeying for position in the NFC South. At 4-5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the division because of a head-to-head victory over the Falcons. Even though this isn’t a marquee matchup, these clubs still have a legitimate shot to host a playoff game.

The Falcons have a set offensive formula. They’re going to run the ball with their fourth-ranked ground attack that features four ball-carriers with at least 299 rushing yards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Marcus Mariota. Atlanta should find some success against the league’s 28th-ranked run defense that just allowed 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground to Joe Mixon last week.

Nevertheless, the Panthers can also dish it out and give the Falcons a dose of their own medicine with running back D’Onta Foreman, who’s rushed for 118 yards in two of his last three games and had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion against the Falcons in a 37-34 overtime loss in Week 8. He may share the backfield with a viable running mate in Chuba Hubbard, who missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.

Knox pinpointed the Falcons’ 32nd-ranked pass defense as a weak area, too. Keep in mind that cornerback A.J. Terrell will miss his third consecutive game because of a hamstring injury, and fellow cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder) is on injured reserve. The B/R analyst broke away from the consensus to take the home underdog.

“Thursday night games can be sloppy, and I think this is a close game regardless of who comes out on top. I won't be surprised if Carolina pulls the outright upset, as it nearly did in the first meeting two weeks ago. I also won't be surprised if PJ Walker—who has been named the starter—gets pulled for Baker Mayfield for a second straight week.

“Patterson will give the Panthers defense problems, but I'd expect the Panthers to take advantage of a Falcons pass defense that is among the worst in the league. I know I'm the outlier here, but I'll take a chance on the home dog in a divisional game on a short week.”

Consensus: Falcons -2.5

Score Prediction: Falcons 30, Panthers 26