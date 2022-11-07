NFL Week 9 Takeaways: Tom Brady Rediscovers Some of His Late-Game Magic

0 of 6

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

In Week 9 of the NFL season, two players with extraordinary rushing performances rewrote the record books, and a couple of in-division upsets should catch your eye. Also, we have an early winner for the most underachieving team in the league.

What if someone told you that the Green Bay Packers are the worst team in the NFC North right now? Well, after their loss to the Detroit Lions, we can all believe it. In a downward spiral, with injuries piling up, the Packers desperately need offensive help.

Former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams isn't doing any better with the Las Vegas Raiders, who blew another 17-plus-point lead, this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders look like the front-runner for the biggest disappointment in 2022.

Following a 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals rode a one-man scoring machine to victory in the early kickoff window. Meanwhile, Justin Fields put on a solo offensive show against the Miami Dolphins in Chicago.

We had to set aside a separate conversation about the arrival of the New York Jets and the fall of the Buffalo Bills Sunday because of what it means for the AFC East division. Other than that, let's discuss the biggest takeaways from Week 9 games.