NFL's Most Boneheaded Decisions of 2022 So Far

1 of 5

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers mercifully put an end to the Matt Rhule era following the head coach’s 1-4 start in 2022. While the club wasn't considered a realistic contender coming into the campaign, it did itself no favors by hanging on to an inept coach following consecutive five-win seasons.

Rhule was once an intriguing hire because of his stellar work in the college ranks. He led Temple to a two 10-win campaigns in a row and finished his tenure at Baylor with an 11-3 season in 2019. But it rapidly became apparent that his methods wouldn't work at the professional level.

His time with the Panthers was marred by poor quarterback play and an inability to develop a quality starter. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater won just four games in 2020, leading the Panthers to give up some rather significant draft capital the following year to get Sam Darnold after he flamed out with the New York Jets.

Despite winning in his first three starts, Darnold proved to be yet another misstep for the organization. He would go on to lose five of the next six games before getting injured. He then returned late in the year and lost the three additional contests he appeared in.

Rather than find a way to draft a franchise quarterback, Rhule's Panthers kicked the tires on another veteran castoff in Baker Mayfield. The move unsurprisingly didn't pan out, as Mayfield flopped in Carolina and ultimately cost Rhule his job.

The Panthers are now stuck going through the motions during another lost season, this time with interim head coach Steve Wilks at the helm. They're being forced to turn back to Mayfield after he was benched for P.J. Walker, who sprained his ankle last weekend. Darnold was elevated to the No. 2 job.

Carolina also shipped off its biggest star in Christian McCaffrey in a desperate attempt to stockpile assets to assist in a full-blown rebuild. It's an unenviable situation to be in, one that could have been avoided had the team found a better coach earlier and made wiser personnel decisions.