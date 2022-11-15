LeBron James' SpringHill Company to Help Produce Nipsey Hussle Documentary Series

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is producing a documentary series about hip-hop star Nipsey Hussle.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted out a teaser trailer for the documentary on Tuesday:

In a statement released to Dominic Patten and Denise Petski of Deadline, James called it "an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world."

"He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way," James added. "His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere."

According to Patten and Petski, the series will chronicle Hussle's life from his time growing up in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles to his work as a musician and activist.

Hussle was killed at the age of 33 when he was shot in the parking lot of his clothing store in south Los Angeles in March 2019.

Eric R. Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder in Hussle's death in July. His sentencing has been postponed multiple times. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced.