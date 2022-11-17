AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Just days before a big four-way match for the Ring of Honor World Championship defense, Chris Jericho teamed with Sammy Guevara to battle Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson.

The heels expertly focused on the injured eye of Danielson, suffered in last week's war of attrition against Guevara, forcing him to battle through blurred vision if he hoped to guide his team to victory.

A resilient American Dragon fended them off and a late tag to Castagnoli allowed the babyfaces to roll by way of a big swing to Jericho, who failed to strike the Swiss Superman with his baseball bat, Floyd. Castagnoli applied the Sharpshooter and forced a submission, defeating The Wizard to extend his recent winning streak over the champ to 2-0.

This was a very good, hard-fought opening tag match that continued to establish the injured eye of Danielson, highlighted Castagnoli and told the story (via commentary) that Jericho is slowly becoming what he despises most: one of the greatest ROH champs of all time.

Surely, the last few weeks of build have been aimed at creating the impression that Cesaro is a real threat to Jericho, who has lost to him on at least two different occasions. With that said, it feels too early on in the story that The Ocho and Tony Khan are attempting to tell (for better or worse) to take the title off of him at this point.

Result

Castagnoli and Danielson defeated Jericho and Guevara

Grade

B+

Top Moments