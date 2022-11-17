AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15November 17, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15
Ahead of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, available exclusively on Bleacher Report in the United States, AEW world champion Jon Moxley addressed top contender MJF and their marquee matchup one last time.
What did the no-nonsense champion have to say about his opponent on AEW Dynamite, and would things between him and The Salt of the Earth get physical in the final bit of hype ahead of their title clash?
What else went down on a show headlined by Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson?
Find out now with this recap of the go-home edition of Dynamite.
Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
- Danielson continued to come out of the heel tunnel, which is a nice touch to the fact that he never really turned babyface, despite forming Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley and William Regal.
- Castagnoli with the most awkward double splash of all time to Jericho and Guevara early on.
- Ian Riccobani did what all of us have wanted to once or twice since his debut and nearly referred to Castagnoli as "Cesaro," in recognition of his more recognizable moniker.
Just days before a big four-way match for the Ring of Honor World Championship defense, Chris Jericho teamed with Sammy Guevara to battle Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson.
The heels expertly focused on the injured eye of Danielson, suffered in last week's war of attrition against Guevara, forcing him to battle through blurred vision if he hoped to guide his team to victory.
A resilient American Dragon fended them off and a late tag to Castagnoli allowed the babyfaces to roll by way of a big swing to Jericho, who failed to strike the Swiss Superman with his baseball bat, Floyd. Castagnoli applied the Sharpshooter and forced a submission, defeating The Wizard to extend his recent winning streak over the champ to 2-0.
This was a very good, hard-fought opening tag match that continued to establish the injured eye of Danielson, highlighted Castagnoli and told the story (via commentary) that Jericho is slowly becoming what he despises most: one of the greatest ROH champs of all time.
Surely, the last few weeks of build have been aimed at creating the impression that Cesaro is a real threat to Jericho, who has lost to him on at least two different occasions. With that said, it feels too early on in the story that The Ocho and Tony Khan are attempting to tell (for better or worse) to take the title off of him at this point.
Result
Castagnoli and Danielson defeated Jericho and Guevara
Grade
B+
Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland and The Acclaimed's New Music Video
- The Acclaimed debuted their new music video, "A Hand for A Hand" before the match.
- Billy Gunn and Max Caster attacked Strickland prior to the match and found themselves banished from ringside.
- Strickland injured his opponent's arm, snapping it back behind him before delivering a Swerve Stomp, only to result in a two-count.
The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Swerve In Our Glory at Full Gear but Anthony Bowens battled Swerve Strickland in one-on-one action Wednesday.
Despite a gutsy effort from Bowens, bloody mouth and all, Strickland outclassed and out-wrestled the tag team champion en route to a victory with the JML Driver.
The match was fine for what it was, that being a preview of the tag team title clash Saturday. More than that, it was a fantastic showcase for Strickland, who looked focused and more dangerous than he has to this point in his AEW run.
He is absolutely money and should benefit from the impending singles run that his breakup with Keith Lee will produce in the weeks after Full Gear. Kudos to Bowens for selling his ass off to put over his opponent's attack.
Result
Strickland defeated Bowens
Grade
B-
Samoa Joe Promo
- The Wardlow dive was extraordinary.
Ring of Honor Television champion Samoa Joe joined Tony Schiavone in the ring for a promo, during which he chalked his shocking betrayal of The War Dog up to striking first rather than being the victim.
This brought out Powerhouse Hobbs, then Wardlow, who speared Joe and instigated a three-way brawl. The locker room emptied out but the TNT champion launched himself over the top rope, wiping out Joe, Hobbs and the rest of the AEW competitors before standing tall.
There has been no official announcement made for Full Gear but one would assume this is headed toward a three-way dance at Saturday's pay-per-view. The only question is whether it is Wardlow's TNT title or Joe's ROH TV title up for grabs.
If any are at all.
Hopefully, we get the answer in short order because the idea of those three guys mixing it up in a hard-hitting, three-way hoss fight is mighty appealing and sets the table for a match unlike any other on that card.
Grade
B
AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Top Flight and AR Fox
- Prior to the match, Dr. Britt Baker DMD cut the promo of her career ahead of her showdown with Saraya at Full Gear Saturday night.
- This marked Darius Martin's first match in seven months following a scary car accident that threatened his in-ring career.
- Fox uncorked one of the most picture-perfect 450 splashes you will ever see in a wrestling ring. A thing of beauty.
As the commentary team put over the recent dissension within Death Triangle as Pac continues to attempt to convince the Lucha Bros to cheat and use the timekeeper's hammer, the AEW World Trios Champions defended against Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin and indie wrestling veteran AR Fox.
The champs dominated the competition, answering the raw athleticism of their challengers and controlling through the picture-in-picture commercial break.
The underdog challengers mounted a comeback, taking to the air to throw the champions off their game. Pac recovered, though, and delivered the Black Arrow to Fox to secure the win. Feeling braggadocious after the victory, The Bastard issued a not-so-subtle challenge that was answered, via on-screen graphic, by The Elite.
First things first: this was most definitely not Braun Strowman's favorite match.
What it was, though, was a high-energy party match the likes of which AEW does very well. It was spot-heavy, had very little in the way of a narrative but the crowd loved it and it highlighted the challengers while putting the champions over.
Second, if you are a fan of The Elite, their return instantly creates buzz for a Full Gear pay-per-view you may have struggled to find a match to be genuinely excited about. If you are not, however, the match feels like a foregone conclusion with an outcome that should be surprising to no one.
Hopefully, no one is bitten along the way.
Result
Death Triangle defeated Top Flight and Fox
Grade
B+
