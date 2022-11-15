X

    Eagles' Dallas Goedert Reportedly Will Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury

    November 15, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) fumbles after being face masked by Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 14, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended time" after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

    Garafolo clarified that the injury is "not a season-ender."

    Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended in a lost fumble. Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis seemingly grabbed the tight end's facemask on the play, but it was uncalled on the field.

    Goedert had three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown before the injury, while the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, falling 32-21 to the Commanders.

    The 27-year-old has been a key part of the Eagles offense this season, totaling 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns. The fifth-year player's catches and yards per game are both a career high.

    Goedert's presence in the passing game is even more valuable considering the Eagles' limited depth at receiver. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith have a combined 90 receptions this year, but no one else on the roster has more than 12 catches.

    Jack Stoll should see more playing time at tight end, yet he has only eight career receptions in two seasons. The Eagles will need more from receivers Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal, who've made minimal contributions this season.

